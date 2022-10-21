This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios.
1964 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport – What goes around, comes around
Here’s another story from the Knights of Columbus Car Show held on Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbia, Illinois. This one is about Bill and Patti Dedeke’s beautiful custom 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS coupe.
Bill said that the car was in “fair” condition when they purchased it in 2004. Over the next few years, Bill had the original 300 horsepower, 327 c.i. engine rebuilt and he had power steering, power brakes and air conditioning installed. A five-speed manual gearbox replaced the original four-speed. The paint, Arrival Blue, a GM color used on early 2000s Silverado pickups, was done by Suburban Auto Body (since closed) in St. Louis. The show-winning interior was done last year by Hytech Auto Trim in Columbia.
Bill, a retired business phone technician for Southwestern Bell and later Lucent Technologies, and Patti live in South St. Louis County and have been members of the Coachmen Car Club in St. Louis for the past 10 years. Bill attended St. Boniface grade school and graduated from O’Fallon Tech.
FIN MAN FACTOID: From 1964 through 1967, the Impala SS (Super Sport), was a separate model with its own VIN prefix. Super Sports from 1962 to 1964 came with engine-turned aluminum trim.
Oh yes ... that comment in today’s headline about “what goes around, comes around.” As I was interviewing Bill over the phone, he reminded me that I had done a story about this car in the July 9, 2017, issue of the OCC! My memory is not the best these days and so that came as a complete surprise to me. The 2017 show was hosted by the River Road Cruisers Car Club at their 33rd annual Fourth of July Car Show at the Lions Club Pavilion in Red Bud, Illinois. Roy was there with us on that day, and he presented Bill and Patti with his coveted “Golden Poo” award, which the couple graciously declined.
UPCOMING EVENTS: Halloween marks the unofficial end of the season for car shows and cruises, and that’s when Breakfasts With the Fin Man and Rollin’ With the Fin Man tours begin. Nothing is firmed up yet, but stay tuned right here for dates and places.
Tri-Power Trivia:
1. Besides the Impala SS, what other six models did Chevrolet offer for the 1964 model year?
2. What pop hit song from 1964 contained the lyrics “Mother was a tailor, yeah, yeah, sewed my Levi jeans” and who was the artist?
3. Dead or alive? Televangelist Ernest Angley.
Answers:
1. Impala, Bel Air, Biscayne, Chevy II/Nova Chevelle/Malibu and Corvair/Monza.
2. “The House of the Rising Sun” by the British rock band The Animals.
3. American televangelist, author and television station owner Ernest Angley died on May 7, 2021, at age 99.
At local shows, I often ask my TKCS volunteers to pick out their favorite car of the show. Shown here with his ballot in hand, Eddie, in his third year as a volunteer, picked out Bill and Pattie Dedeke’s ‘64 Chevy Impala SS as his show favorite of the day.