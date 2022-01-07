1965 Buick Le Sabre was a perfect fit for my growing family

Entertainment was basic: a non-stereo (monaural) AM only radio with a front seat speaker and a single rear deck speaker. Power steering and brakes were standard on all full-size Buicks for 1965. Power was provided by a standard 300 cubic-inch V-8, with optional powerplants of 340, 350 and 455 cubic-inch displacements. Automatic transmissions were standard including the 2-speed ST-300, 3-speed ST-400 and TH-350 through the five year span of the third generation Le Sabres.

UPCOMING EVENTS: The Horseless Carriage Club of Missouri’s annual Easter Concours d’Elegance car show returns for 2022 on the upper Muny parking lot on Easter Sunday. Good news/bad news... you’ll have to decide if your interest lies in stock, cars 25 years or older, orin customs, modifies, hot rods, bikes, trucks, etc. Since 1970, the Easter event was a two-for-one deal. The HCCM held their show on the upper Muny lot, while the St. Louis Street Rodders Association did theirs on the lower Muny lot, calling it “the Real Easter Show.” It seemed like a sweet deal to those of us who like any and all cars, of any age and modified or not. The street rodders canceled their 2020 show due to the pandemic. They did not cancel their 2021 show, however, as it was held at the St. Louis Family Arena in St. Charles. It turned out to be the biggest and best show since their beginning back in 1970! More cars, more parking, what’s not to like?