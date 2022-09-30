This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios.
1965 Mustang GT350 Shelby replica was Matthew’s pick of the day
The day was not looking promising as we headed to the old Chain of Rocks Bridge on Sunday, Sept. 18. The sky was overcast as far as we could see in every direction. As we arrived, the rain arrived with us. However, it was just a sprinkle and soon diminished as the sun started to peek through the clouds.
Roughly 80 cars showed up and were parked in line on the south lane of the old bridge, just short of the well-known bend.
Along for the event were Fin Man volunteers Eddie and Matthew. Eddie has been a volunteer since 2019, but for Matt, this was his first event.
I often ask my volunteers to pick a favorite car at the shows we attend, and on this day Matthew chose the 1965 Mustang Shelby GT-350 owned by Gary Surgeon. Gary purchased the car from the widow of a friend who was killed in a motorcycle accident. Gary has owned the car for five years, during which he has driven it only 2,000 miles per year. The total mileage showing on the clock is 60,000.
The engine in this “pony” was replaced some time ago with a Jasper rebuild and it is topped with a four-barrel carburetor just like the original. Shifting is done with a four-speed manual transmission. That’s “four-on-the-floor” for all you Generation X, Y and Z-ers out there.
FIN MAN FACTOIDS: Original sales forecasts projected less than 100,000 units for the first year. This figure was surpassed in three months from introduction. Another 318,000 were sold during the model year, an all-time record, and in its first 18 months, more than 1 million Mustangs were built.
Seventy-one-year-old Gary is a retired machinist who worked at Boeing for 30 years, and is a graduate of Hazelwood High School, class of 1970. He told me his 97-year-old father is a big fan of mine and reads the “Old Car Column” every Sunday.
UPCOMING EVENTS:The Lindbergh Bandstanders are hosting the second annual Marching Down Memory Lane Car Show on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine, at Lindbergh High School, 5000 S. Lindbergh Blvd. See the flyer on my Facebook page or go to lhsbandstanders.org for more details.
Tri-Power Trivia
1. In what year was the old Chain of Rocks Bridge opened? 1919, 1929, 1939 or 1949.
2. Dead or alive? Jazz, jazz-funk and pop composer, pianist and radio personality Ramsey Lewis.
3. Which American Muslim minister and human rights activist was assassinated in New York City on Feb. 21, 1965?
Answers:
1. Construction began in 1887 and the bridge opened to traffic in 1929. Its current owner is the city of Madison, Illinois.
2. Lewis died in his sleep at his home in Chicago, on Sept. 12, 2022, at age 87.
When I asked Matthew what he liked about this Mustang, he replied, “I just like the early Mustangs and you don’t see that many of them around.” This GT-350 edition’s bold racing stripes, fastback body style and cool hood scoop may have helped finalize his decision.