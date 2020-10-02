 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
 
Brand Ave. Studios
more info

Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production to distribution.

1966 Plymouth Belvedere Satellite Coupe – F.O.R.D.
0 comments

1966 Plymouth Belvedere Satellite Coupe – F.O.R.D.

We spotted this exceptionally clean, 1966 Plymouth Satellite recently heading westbound across the river to St. Louis. Aside from the custom mag wheels, there is something odd about this car. Can you spot it?

We spotted this exceptionally clean, 1966 Plymouth Satellite recently heading westbound across the river to St. Louis. Aside from the custom mag wheels, there is something odd about this car. Can you spot it? Photo provided by Bruce Kunz

First things first. Can you spot two anomalies on the Satellite pictured here? Answers at end of story.

Plymouth had been sadly lacking a full-sized car since the full-size Plymouths (including Belvederes and Furys) were reduced to mid-size for the 1962-1964 model years. That was resolved for 1965 when the Belvedere series remained a mid-size car, riding on a 116-inch wheelbase, and the Fury was ‘enlarged’ somewhat to take on the full-size role in the lineup with a wheelbase stretched to 119-inches.

While early sixties Plymouth styling was, well some might say a bit ‘odd’... moving into the middle of the decade, they took on a more reserved and conventional, and quite pleasing appearance. Although there was something to like about the previous models, I for one, felt the newer look was rather refreshing. And the styling fit them well. The low, sleek lines made them appear to be a bit larger than the mid-sized car they actually were. Mopar marketing mavens stated that the Satellite was “the newest, sleekest Plymouth for ‘66, a big, bold approach to everyday driving that comes jauntily packaged on a 116-inch wheelbase”.

Tipping the scales at 3,255 pounds, the 1966 Plymouth Satellite hardtop coupe had about a 125-pound advantage over a ‘66 Chevelle SS-396. Chevelle’s top-of-the-line engine was a 396 cubic-inch model producing 375 horsepower. Plymouth Satellite’s bad boy was the new-for-sixty-six, ‘Street Hemi’... a 426 cid, 425 horse monster fed by a pair of 4-barrel carbs. You’re not likely to find one of those on the pre-owned lot at your local Chrysler dealer however, as the optional engine had a price tag of $1,100– nearly half as much as the $2,695 base price of the car itself! Standard engines for Belvedere I and II models was the 225-cube, 145-hp ‘Slant-6’, however the entry level 273 cubic inch V-8 was standard fare on Satellites.

Gear shifting on all Belvedere models, including Satellites, was accomplished by a column-mounted, three-speed manual transmission. Chrysler’s venerable TorqueFlite automatic was optionally available, but if, as Plymouth put it in their 1966 sales brochure, “You like to wheel along on the 'sporty side' of the street”, a 4-speed manual was also offered.

Popular appearance, convenience and performance options included air conditioning; deluxe, spinner wheel covers; power steering with 3-spoke wheel; power brakes; AM radio; vinyl roof coverings; sure grip differential; tinted window glass; bumper guards; light packages; and trailer-towing packages.

Repairs were covered by Chrysler Corporation’s 5-Year/50,00-Mile Engine and Drive Train Warranty.

FIN MAN FACTOID: Richard Petty won the Daytona 500 stock car race driving a 1966 Plymouth Belvedere II 2-door hardtop. Equipped with a de-stroked, 404-cid (originally 426-cid), ‘Race Hemi’ producing over 550 horsepower, he attained an average speed of 160.627 mph.

ANSWER TO THE ANOMALIES QUESTION: Unfortunately, since this Plymouth was a F.O.R.D., I didn’t have the advantage of being able to speak to the owner of this Satellite. But two things stood out to me in this photo. First, the heavy bright-metal spear along the sides of this car with the circular medallion at the rear, only appeared on the Belvedere II models. The thin bright-metal trim running front-to-rear along the upper fender line appeared only on the Satellite models. No ‘66 Plymouth Belvedere models were adorned with both as this car presents. Second, this car sports small, round, side marker lights. These appeared universally on 1968 models. If there are any mid-sixties Plymouth aficionados out there, please email me if I’m missing something.

UPCOMING EVENTS: Although there are still quite a few car shows and cruises on this year’s calendar, I have canceled my participation in car shows as well as Breakfasts With The FIN MAN, until further notice. Only when the threat of CV-19 improves significantly, will I start making plans for TKCS-STL participation in local events, and they will be announced right here in the OCC.

Meanwhile, I urge my readers, friends and family, to stay safe and healthy,  and follow the rules set forth by health care professionals.

Keep on Cruisin’!

More photos

1 of 4
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@brandavestudios.com.

TRI POWER TRIVIA

1. Name the TV series whose pilot episode featured a 1967 Belvedere as the standard LAPD police cruiser.

2. Which 1966 Dodge models were comparable to the Plymouth Belvedere I, Belvedere II and Satellite models?

3. Debuting on January 3, 1966, was a new pop album titled, Just Like Us! What was the name of the artist/band? 

ANSWERS:

1. Adam-12

2. Dodge combined their Coronet and Coronet Deluxe into one model series similar to Plymouth Belvedere I. These were followed up the line by the Coronet 440, like Belvedere II, and Coronet 500, like the Plymouth Satellite.

3. One of my all-time favorites – Paul Revere & the Raiders

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bruce Kunz is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Central Methodist University enrollment continues to climb
Sponsored

Central Methodist University enrollment continues to climb

Content by Central Methodist University. Central Methodist University in mid-Missouri is celebrating record enrollment for the third consecutive year. University officials say that preliminary reports show that four CMU enrollment records have been shattered this fall – total enrollment, freshman class size, residential population and new students.

Maryville University announces tuition reduction
Sponsored

Maryville University announces tuition reduction

Content by Maryville University. Maryville University is proud to announce the next phase of our plan to expand affordability and access to a world-class education: a tuition reduction of 5% for our traditional undergraduate on-campus student population beginning this school year, Fall 2020.

Columbia College: Your college, your way
Sponsored

Columbia College: Your college, your way

Content by Columbia College. Columbia College students have it all — a small, personalized campus right in the middle of a major college town. We take pride in small classes, experienced faculty and quality educational programs.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports