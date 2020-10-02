1966 Plymouth Belvedere Satellite Coupe – F.O.R.D.

First things first. Can you spot two anomalies on the Satellite pictured here? Answers at end of story.

Plymouth had been sadly lacking a full-sized car since the full-size Plymouths (including Belvederes and Furys) were reduced to mid-size for the 1962-1964 model years. That was resolved for 1965 when the Belvedere series remained a mid-size car, riding on a 116-inch wheelbase, and the Fury was ‘enlarged’ somewhat to take on the full-size role in the lineup with a wheelbase stretched to 119-inches.

While early sixties Plymouth styling was, well some might say a bit ‘odd’... moving into the middle of the decade, they took on a more reserved and conventional, and quite pleasing appearance. Although there was something to like about the previous models, I for one, felt the newer look was rather refreshing. And the styling fit them well. The low, sleek lines made them appear to be a bit larger than the mid-sized car they actually were. Mopar marketing mavens stated that the Satellite was “the newest, sleekest Plymouth for ‘66, a big, bold approach to everyday driving that comes jauntily packaged on a 116-inch wheelbase”.

Tipping the scales at 3,255 pounds, the 1966 Plymouth Satellite hardtop coupe had about a 125-pound advantage over a ‘66 Chevelle SS-396. Chevelle’s top-of-the-line engine was a 396 cubic-inch model producing 375 horsepower. Plymouth Satellite’s bad boy was the new-for-sixty-six, ‘Street Hemi’... a 426 cid, 425 horse monster fed by a pair of 4-barrel carbs. You’re not likely to find one of those on the pre-owned lot at your local Chrysler dealer however, as the optional engine had a price tag of $1,100– nearly half as much as the $2,695 base price of the car itself! Standard engines for Belvedere I and II models was the 225-cube, 145-hp ‘Slant-6’, however the entry level 273 cubic inch V-8 was standard fare on Satellites.