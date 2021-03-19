1967 Ford Fairlane 500 convertible F.O.R.D.

Okay, it wasn’t actually “F.O.R.D.” (found on road ‘driving’), but it was close. I spotted this handsome Ford Fairlane 500 convertible in the parking lot at Dorris Intermediate School in the Collinsville, Illinois Unit 10 School District, when I was picking up the kids after school for their end of day bus rides home. I’m not certain what is at work here, but these local area cars just seem to jump out at me as if to say “write a story about me for the Old Car Column!” So, here it is.

This snazzy rag top is dressed in Arcadian Blue, a non-metallic solid powder blue hue, one of eighteen colors offered on the Ford palette for nineteen sixty-seven. Note the top is a contrasting shade of blue, listed as L-2287, 32 oz. Sierra grain vinyl. Multiple convertible top color choices were common in the fifties and sixties but would become pretty much non-existent in later decades leaving customers with a choice of either white or black.

It was difficult to find fault with the clean, lines of the Fairlanes for 1967... a refreshing change from the elaborate fins and gaudy bright work that characterized the cars from just a few years earlier. (Not that I didn’t love those fins!) The Fairlanes were just slightly restyled from the 1966 models using the same body panels, but with a slightly different front grill and rear fascia. Car spotters will notice the new model’s one-piece, stamped aluminum grill which replaced the two-piece grills used in 1966, and the rear taillamp housings which had horizontal backup lights dividing the vertical, taillight housings in half.