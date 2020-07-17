1968 Cadillac deVille was big, bold, beautiful and brawny

While running a few errands with his father last Friday, TKCS-STL participating volunteer, Edgar, spotted this bright red, 1968 Cadillac deVille convertible parked at Master Auto Repair in Collinsville, Illinois. Having been prepared to join The FIN MAN Posse at car shows this season, Eddie has already picked up the Old Car Radar syndrome! He grabbed his cell phone, snapped three photos and immediately forwarded them to me, probably all before his dad got the green signal light at the corner! Good job Eddie!

As it turned out, I had not yet chosen a feature car for today’s issue of the OCC, so that pretty much made the decision for me.

The 1968 Cadillacs were very slightly changed in appearance from the 1967 models and it takes a sharp car spotter to tell the difference. Nineteen sixty-eight was the year that front- and rear-side marker lights showed up on all cars, so the rear red lamps incorporated into the chrome lamp bezels are one clue. If you can’t see the back of the car, the front view has a styling cue in the revised front grille. The 1967 models had an upper grill line that ran straight across from left to right. The 1968 grill had a raised center portion which dropped down above the right and left parking/turn signal lamps.

According to John Gunnell, in the Standard Catalog of American Cars, 1946-1975, the coupe roofs were restyled for the 1967-1968 models, used large ‘sail panels’ rather than thin ‘c-pillars’ as in previous years. The style, borrowed from the Cadillac Florentine show car, with its reduced-size rear window, afforded more privacy for back seat passengers – it also looked quite handsome on the long-bodied Caddys.