1970 Buick Electra 225 is a tribute to owner’s late father

Looks like I’m going to have to spend more time at Krispy Kreme (but don’t tell Dr. Andrew Gold, he wouldn’t approve at all!). Last week I brought you the story of the awesome early Bronco build which I saw Saturday morning on my way to get my weekly KK fix. One week later I was doing the same thing, an early morning run to pick up two original glazed, when I came across the big, bodacious 1970 Buick Electra 225 seen on this page. I made a quick U-turn into Old School Automotive on Lincoln Trail in Fairview Heights to get a better look. This long, low Regal Black beauty brought back a flood of memories, from back in the late-‘90s, when my wife and I owned a 1969 Buick Electra 225 rag top and enjoyed it in shows, cruises and parades – including three St. Louis Mardi Gras Parades in Soulard.