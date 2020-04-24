1970 Ford Ranch Wagon: The good, the bad and the ugly

FoMoCo ad men proclaimed in their 1970 sales brochure that Ford was the “World leader in station wagon sales,” and I don’t dispute their claim.

The 1970 lineup consisted of seven full-size models. The top dog of the ‘magnificent seven’ was the LTD Country Squire, the one with the simulated wood trim and interiors befitting the glitzy exteriors. At the bottom of the barrel is the lowly Custom Ranch Wagon, of which I am quite familiar, since I owned one back in the day. My father, an Oldsmobile salesman, called me one day saying, “I bought you a car. I took a Ford station wagon in on trade today and got you a good deal.” What could I say?

Quality was never an issue as Ford had been building station wagons by the score since before we had electricity and running water! So how did this car stack up to the competition?

The GOOD: It was a ‘hauler’ in more ways than one! (I’ll explain that later). Taking roughly the same acreage in a Schnucks parking spot as a Ford F-150, you could haul a lot in this baby. The Ranch Wagon’s ride was more than acceptable for a hauler – smooth and sedan-like on the interstate – tight in the corners (for a wagon) and light on its feet, considering its two and a quarter ton curb weight.

The BAD: Not a whole lot to complain about except, perhaps, for the single-digit gas mileage in town and only slightly better on the highway – and lack of optional equipment. At least it had a/c.

The UGLY: First, allow me to get my own personal prejudices out of the way. Although many will disagree with me and I have seen a lot of more modern shades that I like (a little bit), I have never been a ‘blue car person,’ but that’s just me. The appearance could have been improved, however, if the original owner had ordered some extra cost appearance options. I’m guessing the person who bought it new may have been an over-the-road salesman who just wanted something to ‘haul’ with.