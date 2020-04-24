You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
 
Brand Ave. Studios
more info

Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production to distribution.

1970 Ford Ranch Wagon: The good, the bad and the ugly
0 comments

1970 Ford Ranch Wagon: The good, the bad and the ugly

1970 Ford Ranch Wagon: The good, the bad and the ugly

The big Ford station wagons featured a unique tailgate for 1970. The tailgate was able to drop down like traditional wagons for years prior, but could also be opened like a door as shown in this picture. Photo provided by Bruce Kunz

FoMoCo ad men proclaimed in their 1970 sales brochure that Ford was the “World leader in station wagon sales,” and I don’t dispute their claim.

The 1970 lineup consisted of seven full-size models. The top dog of the ‘magnificent seven’ was the LTD Country Squire, the one with the simulated wood trim and interiors befitting the glitzy exteriors. At the bottom of the barrel is the lowly Custom Ranch Wagon, of which I am quite familiar, since I owned one back in the day. My father, an Oldsmobile salesman, called me one day saying, “I bought you a car. I took a Ford station wagon in on trade today and got you a good deal.” What could I say?

Quality was never an issue as Ford had been building station wagons by the score since before we had electricity and running water! So how did this car stack up to the competition?

The GOOD: It was a ‘hauler’ in more ways than one! (I’ll explain that later). Taking roughly the same acreage in a Schnucks parking spot as a Ford F-150, you could haul a lot in this baby. The Ranch Wagon’s ride was more than acceptable for a hauler – smooth and sedan-like on the interstate – tight in the corners (for a wagon) and light on its feet, considering its two and a quarter ton curb weight.

The BAD: Not a whole lot to complain about except, perhaps, for the single-digit gas mileage in town and only slightly better on the highway – and lack of optional equipment. At least it had a/c.

The UGLY: First, allow me to get my own personal prejudices out of the way. Although many will disagree with me and I have seen a lot of more modern shades that I like (a little bit), I have never been a ‘blue car person,’ but that’s just me. The appearance could have been improved, however, if the original owner had ordered some extra cost appearance options. I’m guessing the person who bought it new may have been an over-the-road salesman who just wanted something to ‘haul’ with.

OH! That reminds me, I said I would explain that reference earlier in the story when I said this wagon would ‘haul’ in more ways than one. When I first set eyes on this less-than-exciting automobile, I was not exactly excited. That was until I raised the hood, and to what did my eyes appear? A big block, code N, 429 cubic-inch Thunder-Jet V-8 topped with a Motorcraft four-barrel carb! This monster motor (hence, the poor gas mileage) churned out 360 ponies at 4,600 rpm! The result for me was a real 'sleeper!'

All that negativity aside, the ugly-blue whale did an admirable job of hauling.

The ‘hot-rod hauler’ cost the original buyer roughly $3,300 when new, plus a few optional accessories. That would be equal to $23,900 in 2020 buckaroos.

More photos

1 of 4
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@stltoday.com.

TRI-POWER TRIVIA

1. January 26, 1970 Simon and Garfunkel released their final album together. Was it, Sounds of Silence; Live from New York City; Bookends or Bridge Over Troubled Water?

2. How much did a gallon of regular gas cost in 1970? $1.09; $0.99; $0.84 or $0.36?

3. Their albums included, Paradox; Rock & Roll Rebels; Rise & Shine and Skullduggery. What was their name?

ANSWERS

1. Bridge Over Troubled Water

2. $0.36

3. Steppenwolf

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bruce Kunz is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports