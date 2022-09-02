1971 Buick GS was a standout at the D.A.R.E. show

The Edwardsville Police Department and Edwardsville High School could not have asked for better weather on Sunday, Aug. 21, for the 30th annual D.A.R.E. Car Show, and the turnout reflected the forecast for the day.
The turnout of cars, trucks, motorcycles and even a couple of hot rod lawn tractors was the best in recent years.
As I strolled the field, there were several cars that stood out to me. One was Bruce Shatto’s 1961 Pontiac Ventura coupe, seen in last week’s Old Car Column. Another was the 1971 Buick GS, the subject of today’s column.
The Buick GS seen here was the product of a restoration by Larry’s Circle Service at 9797 Halls Ferry Road in Ferguson, Missouri. The workmanship is nothing short of spectacular! No details were left untouched. Custom wheels and tires carry the GS down the road or the drag strip, and that gorgeous paint is not from the 1971 Buick palette, but a hue from Ford known as Blazing Copper Metallic!
The 1971 GS and GS-455 were variants of the Buick Skylark, sharing chassis and sheet metal from the basic models. GS models were powered by a 260-horsepower, 350-cubic-inch V-8 with a 4-barrel carb. GS-455 models had a 315-horse, 455-cubic-inch V-8. Both came with dual exhaust. Combined production numbers were 8,268 hardtops and 902 convertibles. Factory MSRP for the GS base model coupe was $3,285 and $3,476 for a convertible.
We have presented our TKCS-STL booth at the Edwardsville D.A.R.E. show for five years in 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019 and it has been an annual favorite. If “the good Lord’s willing, and the creek don’t rise” (a favorite saying from the late Wayne Stevenson, a CMC vice president), we’ll be there for the 2023 event.
FIN MAN FACTOID: Buick made 12.5 million shell casings during WWII.
FIN MAN FUNNIES: What does the name BUICK stand for? “Big Ugly Import Car Killer.”
UPCOMING EVENTS: Don’t miss the upcoming CORCA Car Show on the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge! It takes place on the Illinois side of the river this year due to construction on the Missouri side. Stroll or ride your bike across the bridge to see the display of cars on the Illinois side.
The following Sunday, Sept. 25, is the Archway Oldsmobile Club’s Fun Show at the National Museum of Transportation, 3015 Barrett Station Road, St. Louis, Missouri, 63122, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you are just there to see the show, come to the show car entry just past the main entrance, and the folks there will direct you where to park for free. If you go in the main entrance, you will have to pay the standard museum entry fee. We will be at both of these shows with our TKCS-STL booth, along with the Fin Man Posse and Roy our beagle/bassett/corgi mascot — if it’s not too hot for him.
Tri-Power Trivia returns next week.