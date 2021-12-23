1979 Ford Queen Family Truckster station wagon

Station wagons have pretty much gone by the wayside these days as consumers have moved to minivans, sport utilities and crossovers as their vehicles of choice. Every now and then you see an aging Ford Ranch Wagon, Country Sedan or perhaps a once-stylish Country Squire on the street, but they are rarities.

When I see one these days, especially at this time of year, it brings back fond memories from my youth. When I would see a full-size Ford, Chevy, Plymouth or other make of wagon just before Christmas, it would often have a Christmas tree tied to the roof with white twine that the tree lots always used.

The tree may have belonged to the owner of the car, or possibly a friend or neighbor who borrowed the car to take his tree home... sort of like many borrow pickup trucks these days.

If you are old enough to remember the “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” movie, you may remember the garish, gigantic station wagon that starred in the movie. Not only did it have a number of decorative ornamental trim – like the crown gracing the odd ‘C’ pillar – but as if quad headlamps weren’t enough, this oddball wagon had octad headlamps! And the taillamps, although original Ford stock, were doubled in quantity.