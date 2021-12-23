 Skip to main content
1979 Ford Queen Family Truckster station wagon
1979 Ford Queen Family Truckster station wagon

A scene from the movie with the Queen Family Truckster station wagon.

Station wagons have pretty much gone by the wayside these days as consumers have moved to minivans, sport utilities and crossovers as their vehicles of choice. Every now and then you see an aging Ford Ranch Wagon, Country Sedan or perhaps a once-stylish Country Squire on the street, but they are rarities.

When I see one these days, especially at this time of year, it brings back fond memories from my youth. When I would see a full-size Ford, Chevy, Plymouth or other make of wagon just before Christmas, it would often have a Christmas tree tied to the roof with white twine that the tree lots always used.

Note the strange styling with the 'octad' headlights, and the strange C pillar with crown! 

The tree may have belonged to the owner of the car, or possibly a friend or neighbor who borrowed the car to take his tree home... sort of like many borrow pickup trucks these days.

If you are old enough to remember the “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” movie, you may remember the garish, gigantic station wagon that starred in the movie. Not only did it have a number of decorative ornamental trim – like the crown gracing the odd ‘C’ pillar – but as if quad headlamps weren’t enough, this oddball wagon had octad headlamps! And the taillamps, although original Ford stock, were doubled in quantity.

Well, what more could we expect from a movie starring Chevy Chase?!

A page from the 1979 Ford sales brochure showing what the original, Ford LTD Country Squire wagon looked like for 1979.

If, and that’s a big if, the Original Wagon Queen Family Truckster still had its original engine, it would have been powered by a 302 cubic-inch, cast iron V-8, fed by a two-barrel carburetor and produced 129 horsepower at 3,600 rpm. The factory base price new was $6,615 – which equals $26,919 in today’s dollars.

The LTD wagon weighed in at 3,719 pounds and 29,932 were produced.

IAG Flyer '22

The flier for It's A Gas! 2022.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

  • The Gateway Mid-America Toy Show will be held February 4, 5 and 6, 2022 at the Sheraton Lakeside Chalet at Westport Plaza in St. Louis.
  • Yes Virginia, there will be a 2022 St. Louis Auto Show at America’s Center & The Dome. It will run from January 14 through January 17. Admission is $12.
  • The 30th annualIt’s A Gas!, a unique petroleum and nostalgic collectibles swap meet and sale returns to the Cowan Civic Center in Lebanon, Missouri on Saturday, February 12.
Tri-Power Trivia

Here’s one for the movie buffs out there...

1. In the movie “National Lampoon’s Vacation,” what were the stage names of Clark Griswold’s wife, son, daughter and Aunt Edna’s cranky dog?

2. What was the name of the dealership from which Clark ordered his new car?

3. What well known automobile customizer was responsible for designing and building the Wagon Queen Family Truckster? Was it: Ed Roth; George Barris; Boyd Coddington; Chip Foose or Roy Brizio?

Tri-Power Trivia answers:

1. Griswold’s wife’s name in the movie was Ellen, his son was Russell “Rusty”, his daughter, Audrey and Aunt Edna’s dog was named Dinky. 

2. Lou Glutz Motors

3. The heavily modified 1979 Ford LTD Country Squire was built by Kustom Kar King, George Barris.  

Bruce Kunz is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios.

News