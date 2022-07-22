1981 “Chevy” Citation ... a reader’s recollection

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios.
The news and editorial departments of STLtoday.com had no role in its creation or display.
Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with a targeted audience through compelling content programs,
from concept to production and distribution. For more information contact
sales@brandavestudios.com.
Do you remember back in 2010 when the higher-ups at the Chevrolet Division of GM came out with a directive for employees to stop using “Chevy” and instead use “Chevrolet” when referring to their brand? When I heard this on the network news, I had to check my calendar to make sure it wasn’t April 1st! That memo was certainly not yet in force when the Citation was introduced, because radio and television jingles rang out the lyrics “Chevy Citation!”
My recent story about the Subaru Brat prompted an email from OCC reader Greg Stricker of St. Charles, Missouri, who went into great detail about the Brat he owned and ran the wheels off of for several years, but a compact, two-seat pickup was just not practical for the Strickers, what with a newborn daughter as a passenger. So, in late 1980, Greg and his wife went to the local Chevy dealer in Baden, Missouri, and picked out a “Chevy” Citation four-door hatchback sedan that was on the lot. It was pretty much a bare-bones example, except for the V-6 engine and the automatic transmission. Greg would go on to install an aftermarket stereo in the car ... and NO, he did not buy it from CMC, my employer at the time.
The Citation served the family well for the next five years until Greg traded it for a Dodge Caravan. That’s what many young and growing families did back in “the day.”
The Citations were relatively short lived, spanning the model years 1980-1985. They were the successor to the Chevy Nova and the first Chevrolets to have a front-wheel-drive platform.
The new Citations were well-received by consumers. With a price tag starting just under $6,000 ($23,832 in today’s dollars), sales were brisk from the get-go, totaling 811,540 for the year, making Citation the best-selling car in the United States for the 1980 model year.
Greg Stricker is a retired AT&T, I.T. employee who now spends his leisure time making wine.
UPCOMING EVENTS: Check out The Fin Man page on Facebook for upcoming shows and cruises. I am also planning Rollin’ With The Fin Man VI, with destinations and date yet-to-be-determined. I hope to bring back the ever-popular Fin Man raffle and have already begun assembling a collection of cool prizes!
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or display. Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with a targeted audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production and distribution. For more information contact sales@brandavestudios.com.
Tri-Power Trivia
1. In the late ’90s and early ’80s, Chevrolet came up with a theme to back up their promise that Chevy trucks were tough. What was the slogan, which was the name of a song by what pop singer?
2. What Chevrolet model did the Cavalier replace?
3. What arcade game did Nintendo release on July 7, 1981?
Answers:
1. The song was “Like a Rock,” performed by Bob Seger.
2. The Chevy Nova.
3. Donkey Kong, which featured the debut of Mario.