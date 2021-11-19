1990 Mazda Miata – like no other

I drove by this “thing” four times in one day, but could not take time to stop and check it out. In its present state, with just a portion of its original shell visible, I wasn’t sure just what it was. My first guess, however, turned out to be true. It is, or was, a first-generation Mazda Miata.

The fascinating thing about this vehicle is that it is, well, just so outrageous! A tiny, two seat roadster, riding on a tube chassis, sporting a small block Chevy motor with aluminum heads, Lunati cam and lifters. Topping all this is a supercharger that boasts two Holley Brawler, 750 four-barrel carburetors. If you ever happen to come across this monster on the street (yes, it IS street legal), don’t mess with it! I haven’t done the numbers, but I would guess the engine, transmission and rear-end alone weigh more than the entire car itself did before modifications.

The original Mazda Miata was good for a zero to 60 time of 8.3 seconds and a top speed of 126 mph. What will this modified version do? Reportedly, the car you see on this page will do the quarter mile in roughly the same time it takes a stock Miata to reach 60!