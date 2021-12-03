1999 Cadillac Brougham d’Elegance: A classic luxury cruiser

Yes, I know what you’re thinking. The Old Car Column traditionally has stories about old cars and this car isn’t really that old. With that said, this Cadillac – at 29 years old – qualifies for “antique automobile” license plates.
I spotted this semi-vintage Cadillac sedan at Quayle Automotive, a gas station and auto service provider in Fairview Heights, Illinois. This isn’t the first older Cadillac I have seen at this business – a former Mobilgas service station – which is itself rather antique, dating back at least 50 years under Quayle family ownership. Just like the 1967 Cadillac I wrote about for the Sunday, September 5 edition of the OCC, this one is in excellent condition!
Based on the Fleetwood Sixty Special, the Brougham d’Elegance was an upscale, executive class sedan and as defined by Cadillac ad gurus, “America’s longest (in overall length), regular-production automobile, affording you uncompromising six-passenger luxury with all the amenities.” The Brougham’s overall length was 221 inches, its wheelbase was 121.5.
Extra cost options on this Brougham included the d’Elegance package ($360); d’Elegance leather interior ($2,245 – Whoa!); locking wire wheel covers ($445 – whoa again!) and a full vinyl roof ($925). Those were some pricey options! In 2021 dollars, those would be $740; $4613; $914 and $1,901, respectively.
Don’t expect this car to be a “hot rod” by any stretch of the imagination. The mammoth Brougham weighed in at 4,282 pounds shipping weight, and was the longest model in overall length at 221 inches – a full 15.4 inches longer and 575 pounds heavier than the full-size DeVille sedan.
Standard power was supplied by a diminutive 305 cubic-inch (5.0 liters), V-8 which produced a mere 170 horsepower. An optional 350 cube (5.7 liters), V-8 was offered. However, a gain of only 15 horsepower was realized. Both engines were powered by throttle body fuel injection.
The Cadillac Brougham d’Elegance may not have been the fastest car at the country club, but when you pulled up at the gate, people noticed that you had arrived!
Rumor has it this Brougham d’Elegance may be going on the market soon. If you have any interest in purchasing this car, please email me at the_fin_man@msn.com, or call me at 314-327-FINS (3467) and I will pass your message along to the owner.
