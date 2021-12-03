1999 Cadillac Brougham d’Elegance: A classic luxury cruiser

Don’t expect this car to be a “hot rod” by any stretch of the imagination. The mammoth Brougham weighed in at 4,282 pounds shipping weight, and was the longest model in overall length at 221 inches – a full 15.4 inches longer and 575 pounds heavier than the full-size DeVille sedan.

Standard power was supplied by a diminutive 305 cubic-inch (5.0 liters), V-8 which produced a mere 170 horsepower. An optional 350 cube (5.7 liters), V-8 was offered. However, a gain of only 15 horsepower was realized. Both engines were powered by throttle body fuel injection.

The Cadillac Brougham d’Elegance may not have been the fastest car at the country club, but when you pulled up at the gate, people noticed that you had arrived!

Rumor has it this Brougham d’Elegance may be going on the market soon. If you have any interest in purchasing this car, please email me at the_fin_man@msn.com, or call me at 314-327-FINS (3467) and I will pass your message along to the owner.

