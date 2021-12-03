 Skip to main content
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios.
1999 Cadillac Brougham d’Elegance: A classic luxury cruiser
1999 Cadillac Brougham d’Elegance: A classic luxury cruiser

Photo provided by Bruce Kunz

If you want to make a statement, this is a car that will do just that. Be it the country club, a high end restaurant or just visiting friends, this car will turn heads! And the ride is just what you would expect... quiet and smooth.

Yes, I know what you’re thinking. The Old Car Column traditionally has stories about old cars and this car isn’t really that old. With that said, this Cadillac – at 29 years old – qualifies for “antique automobile” license plates.

I spotted this semi-vintage Cadillac sedan at Quayle Automotive, a gas station and auto service provider in Fairview Heights, Illinois. This isn’t the first older Cadillac I have seen at this business – a former Mobilgas service station – which is itself rather antique, dating back at least 50 years under Quayle family ownership. Just like the 1967 Cadillac I wrote about for the Sunday, September 5 edition of the OCC, this one is in excellent condition!

Based on the Fleetwood Sixty Special, the Brougham d’Elegance was an upscale, executive class sedan and as defined by Cadillac ad gurus, “America’s longest (in overall length), regular-production automobile, affording you uncompromising six-passenger luxury with all the amenities.” The Brougham’s overall length was 221 inches, its wheelbase was 121.5.

Extra cost options on this Brougham included the d’Elegance package ($360); d’Elegance leather interior ($2,245 – Whoa!); locking wire wheel covers ($445 – whoa again!) and a full vinyl roof ($925). Those were some pricey options! In 2021 dollars, those would be $740; $4613; $914 and $1,901, respectively.

Don’t expect this car to be a “hot rod” by any stretch of the imagination. The mammoth Brougham weighed in at 4,282 pounds shipping weight, and was the longest model in overall length at 221 inches – a full 15.4 inches longer and 575 pounds heavier than the full-size DeVille sedan.

Standard power was supplied by a diminutive 305 cubic-inch (5.0 liters), V-8 which produced a mere 170 horsepower. An optional 350 cube (5.7 liters), V-8 was offered. However, a gain of only 15 horsepower was realized. Both engines were powered by throttle body fuel injection.

The Cadillac Brougham d’Elegance may not have been the fastest car at the country club, but when you pulled up at the gate, people noticed that you had arrived!

Rumor has it this Brougham d’Elegance may be going on the market soon. If you have any interest in purchasing this car, please email me at the_fin_man@msn.com, or call me at 314-327-FINS (3467) and I will pass your message along to the owner.

UPCOMING EVENTS OF SPECIAL INTEREST: The 29th Annual “It’s a Gas!” indoor petroliana collectibles swap meet will be held in Lebanon, Missouri, on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the Cowan Civic Center, 505 E. Elm St. in Lebanon, Missouri. If you’ve never been to one of these, you don’t know what you have been missing!

More photos

1 of 3
Tri-Power Trivia

1. Two well-known airlines ceased operations in 1991. Which ones were they?

2. On March 15, 1991, Los Angeles was engulfed in riots over the beating of a motorist by the LAPD. What was the name of that motorist?

3. Who was elected president of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic on June 12, 1991?

Tri-Power Trivia answers:

1. Eastern Airlines on January 8; Pan American World Airways on December 4

2. Rodney King

3. Boris Yeltsin  

Bruce Kunz is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios.

