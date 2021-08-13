1st Generation Bronco: How things have changed!

In case you haven’t been following the market lately, you’ll be in for a shock when you learn what first-generation Broncos are going for these days! The Old Cars Report Price Guide lists 1966-1972 Bronco values, for stock models, anywhere from $3,400 for a number six, parts only car, to $100k for a number one! I know what some of you are thinking: “I should have kept that Bronco beater I used to drive when I was a teenager back in the sixties”!
So, what is a ‘build’, like the one shown here, worth? First, are you sitting down? If not, please take a seat. The average early Bronco that has been totally modified, including engine, body, paint, interior, electronics, gauges, chassis, wheels, tires “and more” as they love to say in infomercial parlance, starts at around 150-170 grand and goes up from there! One prominent specialty Bronco builder in Texas offers an electric-powered Bronco for a mere $450,000! I knew I should have picked up a lottery ticket last Wednesday!
The first-year Broncos were powered by a modified, 170 cubic-inch, in-line six. In March of 1966, a 200-hp 289-cubic-inch V8 was introduced as an option. Today’s sixth-gen Broncos are powered by one of two engines... a 2.3 liter EcoBoost inline-4 turbo or a 2.7 liter EcoBoost V-6 twin-turbo.
It didn’t surprise me that one of these builds showed up locally, as Gateway Bronco, one of the foremost early Bronco build shops in the nation, is located just up the road in nearby Hamel, Illinois. I would have bet money that this car was a product of Gateway Bronco, however, upon investigation, I was told by Seth Burgett, CEO and company president, that it was not one of theirs. Although I left a note in the car for the owner to contact me, I did not get a response, therefore I have no further details about this particular Bronco.
UPCOMING EVENT: See this beautiful Bonneville, along with about thirty other special-interest vehicles and lots of nostalgic memorabilia, at Rollin’ With The FIN MAN V on FRIDAY, September 17th. We will be riding a big, yellow, air-conditioned school bus and picking up attendees at two park & ride lots. The first will be on the South West corner of Gravois and I-270. From there we will travel north to the second pickup location at Lilac Avenue and I-270. (Times will be announced in next week’s column.) From there we will travel to Gregg’s Bar & Grill where owner John Reinberg will provide a choice of three select lunch items including a side, and soda or water. Alcohol or extra menu items will be available at your own personal expense. After a relaxing lunch, we will depart for a short, five-minute drive to the main event, a tour of the fascinating and diverse collection of vehicles at the Charles Gallagher Museum. Mr. Gallagher is the retired owner of Union Fruit & Produce and his collection is stored in a large garage in “Produce Row”.
The price for this tour is just $45 per person. You may mail a check, made out to The FIN MAN and send it c/o, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, 901 N. 10th Street, 63101, or call me at 314-327-FINS (3467) to place your order using a credit card. Be sure to provide contact information including address, phone numbers and email address. Checks must be received by September 10th. This is an exclusive Rollin’ With The FIN MAN event and attendance will be limited to just 40 people. We are expecting a sellout, so please reserve your seats ASAP.
If you are one of the ‘Lucky 40’ that will be rollin’ with me on Friday, September 17th, congratulations, and be prepared for a fun and fascinating day!
Tri-Power Trivia is on vacation this week.