2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia
Dan Wiese is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios and to AAA Midwest Traveler magazine's online Web Bonus.

2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Lusso in Lipari Gray

The Alfa Romeo Giulia, powered by a 280-hp turbo four, is offered in five trims, each available with rear- or all-wheel drive. Photo provided by Alfa Romeo

It's said that Alfa Romeo for 2020 has updated the Giulia's entertainment capability. However, that depends on how you define entertainment.

To be sure, Giulia's infotainment interface sorely needed improvements and, in 2020, it gets 'em. On the other hand, this entry-luxury sedan's viscerally entertaining, turbo-powered performance needed no enhancements and gets none. No problem.

Introduced back in 2017, Giulia this year notably improves its heretofore byzantine infotainment interface with a new 8.8-inch touch-screen that's standard across the line. Although still more complicated than some systems, this touch-screen setup, from a user-friendly standpoint, is a massive improvement over the previous knob-and-button interface. We particularly liked the handy thumb rollers on the steering wheel for audio volume. That said, the system remains menu-intensive and still requires a learning curve to access all it has to offer.

Other upgrades for 2020 include a new 7.0-inch display seated in the gauge pod between the speedometer and tachometer, 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot talent, and, in a more-storage-friendly center console, a wireless smartphone charging pad.

2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Lusso in Lipari Gray

Photo provided by Alfa Romeo

With every trim boasting standard rear-drive and available all-wheel drive, Giulia, starting at $40,640, can be had in Base, Sport, Ti, Ti Lusso and Ti Sport raiment. All are powered by a 2.0-liter, 280-hp turbo four and managed by an eight-speed automatic. (There's also a 505-hp Giulia Quadrifoglio -- a $76,000 twin-turbo V-6 rocket that's a different beast all together.)

We drove a Giulia Ti Lusso Q4 (AWD).

The initial attraction of Giulia, we have to admit, is purely physical. With its Alfa-trademark V-grille, raptor-eye headlights, asphalt-snuffling profile on 18-inch wheels and a high, wide and handsome twin-tailpipe rump topped by an incorporated decklid spoiler, this is an Italian beauty -- the runway model among entry-level Euro luxury-performance sedans.

Meanwhile, the cabin of our Ti Lusso was swathed in wood and leather while, in a couple of sporty touches, the steering wheel was flat-bottomed and the front buckets were topped with head rests embossed with the Alfa logo. Overhead we had the optional dual-pane sun roof.

Room, however, is cozy in this cabin. Though front leg room is fine, tall folks who power-lower the driver's seat for adequate head room may feel as if they're sitting in a hole. Rear leg room is utterly dependent on the kindness of front passengers.

2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia

Photo provided by Alfa Romeo

Beautiful styling and classy cabin appointments aside, Giulia's pulchritude is primarily presented in its performance.

Voicing a lusty exhaust note -- an automotive Italian aria -- the 280-hp turbo four presents the driver with 306 lb.-ft. of torque at a very accessible 2,000 rpm. As a result, Giulia's social-distancing from 60 mph lasts less than 6 seconds. Meanwhile, the auto shifter intuitively knows the right gear at the right time while the chassis's handling is athletic and enthusiastic.

That handling can be tempered via the "dna" knob on the console -- letters that, in Giulia's case, stand for Dynamic (sporty driving), Natural (daily driving) and Advanced Efficiency (best mpg), each adjusting suspension damping and throttle response accordingly. Going from "a" to "d", the driver feels the car incrementally muscle up with each advance of the knob.

In roughly 100 miles of mostly urban driving, we realized 21 mpg in our AWD Ti Lusso -- a couple less than the EPA promised. We confess, however, that we spent time winning the stoplight grand prix.

Giulia for 2020 adds the safety perk of standard auto emergency braking. Alas, lane-departure warning and lane-keep and blind-spot assists, among other things, remain optional.

Bottom line: the impressively performing Alfa Romeo Giulia is a genuine beauty with the talent to become a beast on demand.

2020 ALFA ROMEO GIULIA

VEHICLE TYPE: Rear- or all-wheel drive midsize, five-passenger luxury sedan

BASE PRICE: RWD: $40,640; AWD: $42,640

PRICE AS DRIVEN: $54,840; Giulia Ti AWD, based at $44,640, with $10,200 in options, including these major additions: $2,500 Pkg. 22X (18-inch aluminum wheels, Luxury Leather, 8-way power front seats, more); $3,250 Active Driver Assist Pkg. (8.8-inch infotainment screen with navigation, various active safety features, more); $1,350 Dual-Pane Sunroof; $900 14-speaker Harman Kardon Premium Audio; more

ENGINE: 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4

HORSEPOWER: 280 at 5200 rpm

TORQUE: 306 lb.-ft. at 2000 rpm

REQUIRED FUEL: Premium

TRANSMISSION: Eight-speed automatic

EPA MPG: RWD: 24 city/33 hwy/27 combined; AWD: 23/31/26

WHEELBASE: 111.0 inches

LENGTH: 182.8 inches

WHERE BUILT: Cassino, Italy

Dan Wiese is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios and to AAA Midwest Traveler magazine's online Web Bonus.

