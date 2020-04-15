2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia

Dan Wiese Dan Wiese is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios and to AAA Midwest Traveler magazine's online Web Bonus. Follow Dan Wiese Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It's said that Alfa Romeo for 2020 has updated the Giulia's entertainment capability. However, that depends on how you define entertainment.

To be sure, Giulia's infotainment interface sorely needed improvements and, in 2020, it gets 'em. On the other hand, this entry-luxury sedan's viscerally entertaining, turbo-powered performance needed no enhancements and gets none. No problem.

Introduced back in 2017, Giulia this year notably improves its heretofore byzantine infotainment interface with a new 8.8-inch touch-screen that's standard across the line. Although still more complicated than some systems, this touch-screen setup, from a user-friendly standpoint, is a massive improvement over the previous knob-and-button interface. We particularly liked the handy thumb rollers on the steering wheel for audio volume. That said, the system remains menu-intensive and still requires a learning curve to access all it has to offer.

Other upgrades for 2020 include a new 7.0-inch display seated in the gauge pod between the speedometer and tachometer, 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot talent, and, in a more-storage-friendly center console, a wireless smartphone charging pad.

With every trim boasting standard rear-drive and available all-wheel drive, Giulia, starting at $40,640, can be had in Base, Sport, Ti, Ti Lusso and Ti Sport raiment. All are powered by a 2.0-liter, 280-hp turbo four and managed by an eight-speed automatic. (There's also a 505-hp Giulia Quadrifoglio -- a $76,000 twin-turbo V-6 rocket that's a different beast all together.)