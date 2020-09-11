2020 Buick Encore GX: Filling gap in brand’s crossover lineup, it’s one more step in the reinvention of Buick

The Buick brand is proving itself to be a survivor, a chameleon that adroitly adapts to its surroundings.

Introduced for 2020 is Buick’s fourth crossover SUV -- and adding another crossover is a good call in this crossover-obsessed era. What’s really notable, however, is that this full embrace of crossovers -- three of them small (to one degree or another) -- is being done by a brand that built its reputation on eight-cylinder cars frequently large enough to qualify for urban-renewal grants.

For Buick-philes, some of the most fondly remembered rides include the 17-foot-long Super Riviera Coupe of 1950, the 18-foot LeSabre Wildcat of 1965, and the endlessly stretched 1959 Electra 225, which cast a shadow that covered nearly 19 feet. All were massive, all were passenger cars and all were powered by eight-cylinder engines.

How times change. Buick’s 2020 line-up consists of one wagon, two cars and four crossovers, with nary a V-8 in sight.

Buick’s latest addition is the Encore GX, which plugs the size gap in Buick’s ever-expanding crossover lineup by slotting nicely between the Envision, which is a foot longer than GX, and the Encore, which is 3 inches shorter. Despite the similar name, the compact Encore GX is not related to the microscopic Encore. Encore GX is, in fact, a platform mate of the 2020 Chevy Blazer.

Like Blazer, Encore GX offers a pair of diminutive turbocharged engines -- a 1.2-liter, 137-hp three-cylinder and a 1.3-liter, 155-hp three-cylinder. The former, managed exclusively by a CVT automatic, is compatible only with front-wheel drive while the latter, at the buyer’s discretion, can power just the front wheels or all four. The front-driver gets the CVT, the all-wheel drive version is managed by a nine-speed automatic.