2020 Cadillac CT4-V: What it gives up in power to its predecessor it gains in athleticism

The interior designers who created the cabin of Cadillac’s CT4-V must think this mini-rocket’s turbo four revs louder than it actually does. They offer three -- count ‘em, three! -- ways to turn up the radio.

Ya gotta admire that enthusiasm.

New for 2020, the compact CT4 can be seen as the next step in Cadillac’s mission to debunk the notion that only the Germans can produce lively, driver-oriented, high-tech, rear-drive four-doors.

Though offered in four iterations -- Luxury, Premium Luxury, Sport and V -- it’s V that packs the most punch in the form of a 2.7-liter, turbo four that makes 325 hp and a lusty 380 lb.-ft. of torque, the latter fully on board at an extremely accessible 1,500 rpm. That power -- capable of launching V to 60 mph in roughly 5 seconds -- is sent aft or, if the AWD option is checked, to all four wheels via a standard 10-speed automatic.

We drove the all-wheel drive V, which returned to us 21 mpg in 150 miles of mixed city/hwy motoring -- motoring during which we more than once enjoyed this little guy’s maximum acceleration.

Riding the same 109.3-inch wheelbase as the ATS it replaces, CT4, at an overall length of 187.2 inches, stretches 4.4 inches farther than its predecessor. Alas, that additional length does not translate to a roomy back seat. Aft leg room is utterly dependent on the kindness of front passengers, and even with benevolence from the folks in front this ain’t exactly a limo.

Compounding the problem are rear doors don’t open terribly wide, making back-seat access awkward. It all adds up to a rear seat that, at best, is for occasional use. Heck, just expand the 10.7 cu.-ft. trunk by folding the 60/40-split rear seat and be done with it.