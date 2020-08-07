2020 Cadillac CT4-V: What it gives up in power to its predecessor it gains in athleticism

The interior designers who created the cabin of Cadillac’s CT4-V must think this mini-rocket’s turbo four revs louder than it actually does. They offer three -- count ‘em, three! -- ways to turn up the radio.
Ya gotta admire that enthusiasm.
New for 2020, the compact CT4 can be seen as the next step in Cadillac’s mission to debunk the notion that only the Germans can produce lively, driver-oriented, high-tech, rear-drive four-doors.
Though offered in four iterations -- Luxury, Premium Luxury, Sport and V -- it’s V that packs the most punch in the form of a 2.7-liter, turbo four that makes 325 hp and a lusty 380 lb.-ft. of torque, the latter fully on board at an extremely accessible 1,500 rpm. That power -- capable of launching V to 60 mph in roughly 5 seconds -- is sent aft or, if the AWD option is checked, to all four wheels via a standard 10-speed automatic.
We drove the all-wheel drive V, which returned to us 21 mpg in 150 miles of mixed city/hwy motoring -- motoring during which we more than once enjoyed this little guy’s maximum acceleration.
Riding the same 109.3-inch wheelbase as the ATS it replaces, CT4, at an overall length of 187.2 inches, stretches 4.4 inches farther than its predecessor. Alas, that additional length does not translate to a roomy back seat. Aft leg room is utterly dependent on the kindness of front passengers, and even with benevolence from the folks in front this ain’t exactly a limo.
Compounding the problem are rear doors don’t open terribly wide, making back-seat access awkward. It all adds up to a rear seat that, at best, is for occasional use. Heck, just expand the 10.7 cu.-ft. trunk by folding the 60/40-split rear seat and be done with it.
Happily, the passenger up front will enjoy plenty of space in a well-bolstered sport bucket, while the driver is treated to equally pleasant accommodations and a visceral driving experience.
With drive modes that include Tour, Sport, Track and the customizable V-Mode, such characteristics as transmission shift points, suspension response, steering and brake feel and, in AWD models, front/rear torque split can be tailored to taste. While the multi-speed transmission occasionally dithers in the more relaxed Tour mode, that techy gear box snaps off shifts with confidence in more aggressive modes.
V also boasts performance menus that track G-forces, 0-60 and lap times, drive modes and more. Add a throaty exhaust note, excellent brake feel, nearly telepathic steering response, virtually perfectly apportioned front-rear weight balance and the handling athleticism of a teenage gymnast and this CT4-V may make you forget that its 325-hp turbo four gives up a whopping 139 hp to the 464-hp twin-turbo V-6 of its ATS-V predecessor.
Give a lot, get a lot.
Regarding the modern car’s all-important connectivity talent, CTS-V boasts the latest iteration of Cadillac’s CUE (Cadillac User Experience) interface, which is, of course, Apple CarPlay and Android auto compatible. The high-mounted touch screen is intuitive, and it’s also controllable via a redundant rotary-knob controller on the floor console. And did we mention the three volume controls for the radio?: buttons on the steering wheel, a knob on the floor console and a knob on the center stack.
From a styling standpoint, CT4-V is appealingly free of gee-gaws. Only the big, colorful Caddy badge fitted center-grille is jarring. Otherwise, this guy looks smoothly sculpted from a single chunk of metal, highlighted by a mesh-filled grille, strikingly vertical daytime running lights, quad tailpipes and vertical taillights that give a classy nod to Caddy fins of yore.
Cadillac’s cross-town rival Lincoln may be jettisoning sedans in favor of an all-SUV lineup, but CT4 is more proof that GM’s luxury marque remains committed to traditional cars. And the V version shows a commitment to performance.
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display.
