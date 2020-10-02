2020 Cadillac CT5: GM’s luxury division gets serious about the compact sport-sedan segment

Judging from the reaction to our 2020 CT5, there’s anecdotal evidence that Cadillac has, indeed, regained its styling mojo.

From the kid in the ‘90s-something Mitsubishi Eclipse (“Cool car, mister”) to the middle-aged guy in his earlier-this-century Dodge Avenger (“That car is beautiful”) to -- and this guy is probably most interesting to Cadillac -- the owner of a current-generation Lexus IS (“Man, that front-end is gorgeous!”), those who commented on this Caddy’s haberdashery were uniformly complementary.

Of course, for car buffs, the pinnacle of Cadillac metal-bending has to be the ‘59 Series 62 convertible, whose 19-foot length ended in the exclamation point of foot-tall tailfins. Have mercy! Back in those days, Detroit ruled the automotive roost and Cadillac was “The Standard of the World.”

But the new CT5 -- essentially a replacement for both the CTS and ATS -- is a head-turner in its own right, although it shelves past audacity (did we mention foot-tall tailfins?) for modern minimalism.

Looking sculpted from a single block of metal, this compact luxury/performance sedan notably lacks eye-candy for the sake of it. The styling is clean, with a smoothly incorporated grille flanked by plunging LED running lights. In profile, the classic sport-sedan pose of a long hood and short deck is here, topped by a fast backlight. In back are taillights that vertically rise up and over the fenders in a subtle nod to those fins of yore.

This inaugural edition of CT5, available with rear- or all-wheel drive, is offered in Luxury, Premium Luxury, Sport and V editions. The first three get a 2.0-liter, 237-hp turbo four standard while Premium Luxury offers a 3.0-liter, 335-hp twin-turbo V-6 as an option. The V is motivated by a high-output version of the aforementioned twice-blown six that makes 360 hp.