2020 Cadillac XT5: Sport trim says XT5 wants street cred as well as gated-community acceptance

Among the 2020 changes for Cadillac’s XT5 midsize luxury crossover is a rechristening of its trim levels. And it appears the new-for-2020 Sport trim believes its own PR.

You may recall, XT5 last year was offered in base, Luxury, Premium Luxury and Platinum guise. That foursome in 2020 has been winnowed down to three: Luxury, Premium Luxury and Sport.

We drove the new Sport and concluded it takes its moniker seriously, de-emphasizing luxury, despite its Cadillac surname, and emphasizing “hip.”

Inside, for example, where nary a stick of wood is to be seen, Sport’s I-ain’t-old-school-luxury attitude is evident -- leather hides notwithstanding -- in metal and matrix cabin accents.

In addition, though both Luxury and Premium Luxury are powered by a newly standard 2.0-liter, 237-hp turbo four, offering XT5’s familiar 3.6-liter V-6 as an option, Sport sticks with the 310-hp six-pack as standard equipment. And, to put an exclamation point on its ambitions, Sport boasts all-wheel drive as standard issue, too -- with an “Off Road” drive-mode selection, fer cryin’ out loud (in a Cadillac!). The other XT5s, which are front-drivers, make four-corner traction optional.

But it was Sport’s styling that initially got our full attention. Looking as if it were carved out of a single chunk of metal, Sport shows a unique, wide-mesh grille through which even the casual ob- server can see -- wait for it -- this crossover’s radiator fins! In a Cadillac! Otherwise, there are liquid-looking headlights and vertical taillights, the latter giving a fond nod to Caddy’s tailfins of yore. (One gets the feeling that this XT5 Sport, in its heart of hearts, wishes it could wear the towering tailfins of a ‘59 Coupe de Ville.)