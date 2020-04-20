You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
 
Brand Ave. Studios
more info

Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production to distribution.

2020 Cadillac XT5: Sport trim says XT5 wants street cred as well as gated-community acceptance
0 comments

2020 Cadillac XT5: Sport trim says XT5 wants street cred as well as gated-community acceptance

New for 2020 in Cadillac’s XT5 lineup is the top-of-the-line Sport model.

New for 2020 in Cadillac’s XT5 lineup is the top-of-the-line Sport model. Photo provided by Cadillac

Among the 2020 changes for Cadillac’s XT5 midsize luxury crossover is a rechristening of its trim levels. And it appears the new-for-2020 Sport trim believes its own PR.

You may recall, XT5 last year was offered in base, Luxury, Premium Luxury and Platinum guise. That foursome in 2020 has been winnowed down to three: Luxury, Premium Luxury and Sport.

We drove the new Sport and concluded it takes its moniker seriously, de-emphasizing luxury, despite its Cadillac surname, and emphasizing “hip.”

Inside, for example, where nary a stick of wood is to be seen, Sport’s I-ain’t-old-school-luxury attitude is evident -- leather hides notwithstanding -- in metal and matrix cabin accents.

Photo provided by Cadillac

Photo provided by Cadillac

In addition, though both Luxury and Premium Luxury are powered by a newly standard 2.0-liter, 237-hp turbo four, offering XT5’s familiar 3.6-liter V-6 as an option, Sport sticks with the 310-hp six-pack as standard equipment. And, to put an exclamation point on its ambitions, Sport boasts all-wheel drive as standard issue, too -- with an “Off Road” drive-mode selection, fer cryin’ out loud (in a Cadillac!). The other XT5s, which are front-drivers, make four-corner traction optional.

But it was Sport’s styling that initially got our full attention. Looking as if it were carved out of a single chunk of metal, Sport shows a unique, wide-mesh grille through which even the casual ob- server can see -- wait for it -- this crossover’s radiator fins! In a Cadillac! Otherwise, there are liquid-looking headlights and vertical taillights, the latter giving a fond nod to Caddy’s tailfins of yore. (One gets the feeling that this XT5 Sport, in its heart of hearts, wishes it could wear the towering tailfins of a ‘59 Coupe de Ville.)

Inside, room is fine up front. In back, tall passengers will find leg room OK, but head room is at a premium for NBA hopefuls under Sport’s standard “Ultra-view” panoramic sunroof. The latest version of Caddy’s CUE -- “Cadillac User Experience” -- infotainment interface is here, complete with 4G connectivity and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto talent. The system is user-friendly, thankfully including good ol’ volume and tuning knobs for the radio. But, again, to be hip, those controls are found on the floor console, and the tuning knob is offered in the form of a multi-function controller that must be “told” to be a radio tuner.

Photo provided by Cadillac

Photo provided by Cadillac

On the road, our main driving disappointment was the lack of intelligent cruise control, a surprising omission, we thought, at this price point. That perk can be had, however, as part of an optional Driver Assist Pkg. that we didn’t have.

XT5 Sport embraces Cadillac’s new tradition of handling-biased suspension tuning, which we find a good thing. The ride is never mushy and the handling is always athletic. We did note, however, that our Sport’s 20-inch wheels and low-profile Michelins contributed to a somewhat raucous experience over inhospitable pavement -- again, by Cadillac standards.

In addition to the aforementioned Off Road setting, Sport’s four driver-selectable chassis modes include the all-wheel drive settings of Sport and the logically named AWD, along with Tour, a front-drive choice for maximum fuel efficiency.

Speaking of which, in 110 miles, mostly driving interstates and twisty two-lanes, we realized 24 mpg.

It’s revealing that XT5’s sportiest and least “luxury focused” offering is also the most expensive, starting at $56,090. Along with the retention of alpha-numeric monikers in lieu of names -- among the ten 2020 models in Cadillac showrooms, only Escalade has a traditional name -- it all suggests that GM’s luxury division remains more interested in competing with the Europeans than cross-town rival Lincoln.

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@stltoday.com.

2020 CADILLAC XT5

VEHICLE TYPE: Front- or all-wheel drive, five-passenger, luxury crossover SUV

BASE PRICE: Luxury FWD: $45,090; Luxury AWD: $47,190; Premium Luxury FWD: $49,790; Premium Luxury AWD: $51,790; Sport AWD: $56,090

PRICE AS DRIVEN: $59,340; Sport AWD with $2,275 Enhanced Visibility and Technology Pkg. (surround-view vision, Head-Up Display, 8-inch gauge cluster, more); $625 metallic paint; $350 compact spare tire

ENGINES: 2.0L turbo I-4; 3.6-liter V-6

HORSEPOWER: I-4: 237 at 5000 rpm; V-6: 310 at 6600 rpm

TORQUE: I-4: 258 lb.-ft. at 1500 rpm; V-6: 271 lb.-ft. at 5000 rpm

RECOMMENDED FUEL: I-4: premium; V-6: regular

TRANSMISSION: Nine-speed automatic with paddle shifters

EPA MPG: I-4 FWD: 21 city/28 hwy/24 combined; I-4 AWD: 21/26/23; V-6 FWD: 18/26/21; V-6 AWD: 18/25/20

WHEELBASE: 112.5 inches

LENGTH: 189.6 inches

CARGO (behind 2nd/1st row): 30.2 cu. ft./63 cu. ft.

BASE CURB WEIGHT: 3,915 lbs.

TOWING MAX: 3,500 lbs.

WHERE BUILT: Spring Hill, Tennessee

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Dan Wiese is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios and to AAA Midwest Traveler magazine's online Web Bonus.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports