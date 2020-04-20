2020 Cadillac XT5: Sport trim says XT5 wants street cred as well as gated-community acceptance

Among the 2020 changes for Cadillac’s XT5 midsize luxury crossover is a rechristening of its trim levels. And it appears the new-for-2020 Sport trim believes its own PR.
You may recall, XT5 last year was offered in base, Luxury, Premium Luxury and Platinum guise. That foursome in 2020 has been winnowed down to three: Luxury, Premium Luxury and Sport.
We drove the new Sport and concluded it takes its moniker seriously, de-emphasizing luxury, despite its Cadillac surname, and emphasizing “hip.”
Inside, for example, where nary a stick of wood is to be seen, Sport’s I-ain’t-old-school-luxury attitude is evident -- leather hides notwithstanding -- in metal and matrix cabin accents.
In addition, though both Luxury and Premium Luxury are powered by a newly standard 2.0-liter, 237-hp turbo four, offering XT5’s familiar 3.6-liter V-6 as an option, Sport sticks with the 310-hp six-pack as standard equipment. And, to put an exclamation point on its ambitions, Sport boasts all-wheel drive as standard issue, too -- with an “Off Road” drive-mode selection, fer cryin’ out loud (in a Cadillac!). The other XT5s, which are front-drivers, make four-corner traction optional.
But it was Sport’s styling that initially got our full attention. Looking as if it were carved out of a single chunk of metal, Sport shows a unique, wide-mesh grille through which even the casual ob- server can see -- wait for it -- this crossover’s radiator fins! In a Cadillac! Otherwise, there are liquid-looking headlights and vertical taillights, the latter giving a fond nod to Caddy’s tailfins of yore. (One gets the feeling that this XT5 Sport, in its heart of hearts, wishes it could wear the towering tailfins of a ‘59 Coupe de Ville.)
Inside, room is fine up front. In back, tall passengers will find leg room OK, but head room is at a premium for NBA hopefuls under Sport’s standard “Ultra-view” panoramic sunroof. The latest version of Caddy’s CUE -- “Cadillac User Experience” -- infotainment interface is here, complete with 4G connectivity and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto talent. The system is user-friendly, thankfully including good ol’ volume and tuning knobs for the radio. But, again, to be hip, those controls are found on the floor console, and the tuning knob is offered in the form of a multi-function controller that must be “told” to be a radio tuner.
On the road, our main driving disappointment was the lack of intelligent cruise control, a surprising omission, we thought, at this price point. That perk can be had, however, as part of an optional Driver Assist Pkg. that we didn’t have.
XT5 Sport embraces Cadillac’s new tradition of handling-biased suspension tuning, which we find a good thing. The ride is never mushy and the handling is always athletic. We did note, however, that our Sport’s 20-inch wheels and low-profile Michelins contributed to a somewhat raucous experience over inhospitable pavement -- again, by Cadillac standards.
In addition to the aforementioned Off Road setting, Sport’s four driver-selectable chassis modes include the all-wheel drive settings of Sport and the logically named AWD, along with Tour, a front-drive choice for maximum fuel efficiency.
Speaking of which, in 110 miles, mostly driving interstates and twisty two-lanes, we realized 24 mpg.
It’s revealing that XT5’s sportiest and least “luxury focused” offering is also the most expensive, starting at $56,090. Along with the retention of alpha-numeric monikers in lieu of names -- among the ten 2020 models in Cadillac showrooms, only Escalade has a traditional name -- it all suggests that GM’s luxury division remains more interested in competing with the Europeans than cross-town rival Lincoln.
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@stltoday.com.
Auto reviews, driving trends and up-to-date news about life on the road.