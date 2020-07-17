2020 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody

The car is aging. The current-generation Dodge Challenger debuted way back in 2008 -- 12 years and a lifetime ago in the sport-coupe/pony-car business.
So, being the compassionate guy I am, I consoled our graying 2020 Challenger. “I empathize,” I said. “Hang a few years on the line and a wide body can come with the territory. Relax.”
But, as things turned out, this aging 2020 Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody didn’t need consoling. It was constantly complimented!: “Hey, mister, I’ll buy your car,” grinned the 20-something kid on a parking lot; “Nice car,” was casually tossed off by a fellow baby-boomer at a stoplight; an intense walk-around was conducted by an old man squiring his dog through the neighborhood; and a group of college guys spent considerable time eye-balling its wide-body stance and snapping cell-phone pics.
Turns out this guy is aging gracefully.
Available in more flavors than Baskin-Robbins, the 2020 Dodge Challenger can be had with rear- or all-wheel drive; V-6, V-8 (in two displacements) or super-charged V-8 power; with a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission; standard and SRT iterations; and more.
We drove the version we thought of as Challenger’s time machine: An R/T Scat Pack Widebody that unabashedly recalls the days when Detroit muscle ruled the world.
Challenger R/T Scat Pack has all the cues of the classic American muscle car: long hood, short deck, rear-drive, two doors, eight cylinders and awesome power produced the old fashioned way: with cubic inches -- not turbos, not superchargers. As the old guys say, nothing replaces displacement.
In R/T Scat Pack, the 485-hp V-8’s displacement is 6.4 liters. (That’s 392 cubic inches to those of us old enough to remember vinyl 45s.)
The $6,000 Widebody options package, which we had, ups the ante with more than just eye-candy. Although that’s here too -- fender flares that add 3.5 inches of body width, unique 20-inch wheels, flat-bottom steering wheel -- that pack also brings along a competition-tuned suspension with active damping, electronic, driver-adjustable SRT steering and Brembo performance brakes.
Sure, all the requisite modern stuff is here -- 8.4-inch uConnect infotainment touch screen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot talent, keyless entry and start, driver-assist features and more -- but the whole ambience of the car, from its bad-to-the-bone image to its lightning acceleration (0-60 in a blink over 4 seconds) recalls the classic era of American muscle.
At idle, that 392 V-8 rumbles with “Let’s go!” enthusiasm. Hammer the skinny pedal and the rear end briefly breaks away, even with the car’s electronic safety nets fully engaged. It almost feels as if the stability control, which quickly reasserts control, is as surprised as first-time passengers at the power of this rocket.
That power can be tailored via Auto, Custom, Sport and Track drive modes, which themselves can be fine-tuned via individual adjustments for automatic-transmission shift points, traction-control intervention, suspension tuning and steering response. There’s even a “Launch Control” that tailors all systems for the fastest off-line acceleration. (Smoking rubber may look cool on video, but spinning tires mean the car isn’t moving forward. Brake-torqued “Launch Control” mitigates that.)
In 185 miles of mixed city/hwy motoring we realized 17 mpg. Our interstate miles revealed a surprisingly civil cabin with an expectedly firm ride (and rumbling V-8).
Finally, this guy, with its roomy (by pony-car standards) cabin, gives a nod to daily living. With a 16 cu.-ft. trunk and seating for five -- try that in a Mustang -- this is as close to practical as you’ll get in a pony car.
Sure, the newer Mustang and Camaro -- the latter with a murky future -- handle more sharply and feel lighter on their feet, but Challenger remains what it’s always been: unabashed American muscle on wheels.
And did we mention it still looks cool?
