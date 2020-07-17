2020 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody

The car is aging. The current-generation Dodge Challenger debuted way back in 2008 -- 12 years and a lifetime ago in the sport-coupe/pony-car business.

So, being the compassionate guy I am, I consoled our graying 2020 Challenger. “I empathize,” I said. “Hang a few years on the line and a wide body can come with the territory. Relax.”

But, as things turned out, this aging 2020 Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody didn’t need consoling. It was constantly complimented!: “Hey, mister, I’ll buy your car,” grinned the 20-something kid on a parking lot; “Nice car,” was casually tossed off by a fellow baby-boomer at a stoplight; an intense walk-around was conducted by an old man squiring his dog through the neighborhood; and a group of college guys spent considerable time eye-balling its wide-body stance and snapping cell-phone pics.

Turns out this guy is aging gracefully.

Available in more flavors than Baskin-Robbins, the 2020 Dodge Challenger can be had with rear- or all-wheel drive; V-6, V-8 (in two displacements) or super-charged V-8 power; with a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission; standard and SRT iterations; and more.

We drove the version we thought of as Challenger’s time machine: An R/T Scat Pack Widebody that unabashedly recalls the days when Detroit muscle ruled the world.

Challenger R/T Scat Pack has all the cues of the classic American muscle car: long hood, short deck, rear-drive, two doors, eight cylinders and awesome power produced the old fashioned way: with cubic inches -- not turbos, not superchargers. As the old guys say, nothing replaces displacement.