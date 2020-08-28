2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody

The uninitiated might reasonably conclude that the very idea of taking a normal, perfectly functional family sedan and infusing it with more than 700 hp, a tire-smoking zero-to-60 talent in the 3’s, and an asphalt-shredding top speed of nearly 200 mph is nothing more than an unapologetic reason to raise hell.
Yes.
At least, it is when this modern heir to the mantle of classic American muscle has a body that’s painted in Please-Arrest-Me purple, as was ours -- a hue officially dubbed “Hellraisin” by Dodge.
Over the years, Dodge muscle cars have had some eye-popping paint jobs that bore equally colorful names -- Go ManGo, Detonator Yellow, Toxic Orange, Plum Crazy (our personal favorite), and High Octane Red among them. Today, along with more tamely labeled tints, the 2020 Charger can be had in such retina-searing shades as TorRed, White Knuckle, Frostbite and good ol’ Hellraisin. (We do miss Plum Crazy, though -- a purple that first appeared in 1970 on the Dodge Challenger, Plymouth Roadrunner and Plymouth Barracuda.)
Regardless of hue, every 2020 Charger SRT Hellcat now boasts a Widebody treatment that, via 1.6 inches of additional track width and big fender flares, expands the car’s overall stance by 3.3 inches. The package also includes broad, 11-inch-wide 20-inch wheels.
What hasn’t changed is this car’s hold on the title of the fastest and most powerful mass-production sedan on the plan- et, making as it does 707 hp and a pavement-liquefying 650 lb.-ft. of torque.
While the torque rating will remain constant for 2021, horsepower will get a 10-pony boost when the 2021 Charger Hellcat Widebody ratchets power up to 717 -- at which point, ironically, this car no longer will be the most powerful regular-production sedan on offer. That title in 2021 will go to the 797-hp Charger Hellcat Redeye, a new Charger SRT iteration that will lay down a remarkable 707 lb.-ft. of grunt.
But we found our 2020 Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody something more than just adequate. It makes its 707 hp courtesy of a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 that mates exclusively to an eight-speed automatic transmission. That combo launches Hellcat Widebody to 60 mph in less than 4 seconds as the car screams to a top speed of 196 mph.
Obviously, drivers can go from zero-to-jail in a blink, so plan some recreational weekend track time to get anywhere near what this car is capable of.
In polite company, Hellcat is surprisingly civil. Interior noise levels are low, provided the driver behaves. Sure, the low rumble of that blown V-8 is always present, but it doesn’t dominate unless the driver hammers the skinny pedal. Then the sound of Hellcat’s nether-regions roar will fill your world.
Select the programmable chassis’s most benign drive mode and the car punishes passengers only over the most egregious pavement. There’s also a Sport mode, which firms things up for a fun commute; an Eco mode, just to prove the car has a sense of humor; and a Track mode... hang on!
Every setting tailors engine, transmission, traction and suspension response to the mode at hand. In addition, within each mode, the driver can manually fine- tune the car’s demeanor to taste.
Beyond the supercar stuff, Hellcat is a Dodge Charger, meaning it’s a fully functional family sedan. Oh, it may lack the cache of the exotic import nameplates, but Hellcat drivers will view those more expensive exotics’ cache in the rearview mirror.
