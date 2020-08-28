2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody

The uninitiated might reasonably conclude that the very idea of taking a normal, perfectly functional family sedan and infusing it with more than 700 hp, a tire-smoking zero-to-60 talent in the 3’s, and an asphalt-shredding top speed of nearly 200 mph is nothing more than an unapologetic reason to raise hell.

Yes.

At least, it is when this modern heir to the mantle of classic American muscle has a body that’s painted in Please-Arrest-Me purple, as was ours -- a hue officially dubbed “Hellraisin” by Dodge.

Over the years, Dodge muscle cars have had some eye-popping paint jobs that bore equally colorful names -- Go ManGo, Detonator Yellow, Toxic Orange, Plum Crazy (our personal favorite), and High Octane Red among them. Today, along with more tamely labeled tints, the 2020 Charger can be had in such retina-searing shades as TorRed, White Knuckle, Frostbite and good ol’ Hellraisin. (We do miss Plum Crazy, though -- a purple that first appeared in 1970 on the Dodge Challenger, Plymouth Roadrunner and Plymouth Barracuda.)

Regardless of hue, every 2020 Charger SRT Hellcat now boasts a Widebody treatment that, via 1.6 inches of additional track width and big fender flares, expands the car’s overall stance by 3.3 inches. The package also includes broad, 11-inch-wide 20-inch wheels.

What hasn’t changed is this car’s hold on the title of the fastest and most powerful mass-production sedan on the plan- et, making as it does 707 hp and a pavement-liquefying 650 lb.-ft. of torque.

While the torque rating will remain constant for 2021, horsepower will get a 10-pony boost when the 2021 Charger Hellcat Widebody ratchets power up to 717 -- at which point, ironically, this car no longer will be the most powerful regular-production sedan on offer. That title in 2021 will go to the 797-hp Charger Hellcat Redeye, a new Charger SRT iteration that will lay down a remarkable 707 lb.-ft. of grunt.