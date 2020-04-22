2020 Fiat 500X: New Sport trim adds another level of iconoclasm to this individualistic ride

Chevy Trax? Honda HR-V? Kia Soul? Heck, everybody drives those.

The Fiat 500X is a small crossover for iconoclasts -- determined individualists who go their own way. They might argue Ringo was the genius behind the Beatles, Shemp was an improvement over Curly, and the movie “Dumb & Dumber To” got robbed on Oscar night.

500X is a siren call to these rebels who reject conventional wisdom and march to the beat of their own drummer. Hey, with sales of just 2,518 units in 2019 -- compare that to nearly 117,000 Trax sold, 100,000 HR-Vs and 98,000 Souls -- it’s obvious there’s no herd mentality regarding the 500X.

For 2020, Fiat has rewarded X’s loyalists with a new trim: Sport. It joins Pop, Trekking and Trekking Plus, with Sport slotting between the two Trekkings.

Essentially an eye-candy package, 500X Sport includes unique and more aggressive front and rear fascias, body-color side-moldings, dark-finish exterior accents on mirror caps, door handles and the rear license plate brow, dual-exhaust tips clad in chrome, proprietary 18-inch wheels and, just so the neighbors know you got the hip 500X, “Sport” badges on the front fenders.

Buyers who want to gussy up this guy even more can add LED lighting and, for the first time on a 500X, premium 19-inch aluminum wheels.

Inside, Sport boasts, among other perks, aluminum pedal caps, dark-finished headliner and pillars, a “techno-leather” steering wheel with red stitching and, in a real conversation piece, a suede-like, Alcantara-cover brow over the gauge display.