2020 Ford Ranger: Now in its second year, truck’s off-road package for 4x2’s highlights the updates

Now in its sophomore year, the Ford Ranger has decided that its four-wheel drive version shouldn’t have all the fun. With the addition of a new-for-2020 FX2 package, the 2WD Ranger is now equipped to go out and get dirty, too -- just not quite as much.
Introduced to the U.S. in 2019, the current-generation Ranger last year made available on 4WD models an FX4 Off Road Package. That pack enhances 4WD Rangers with such outback perks as nearly 9 inches of ground clearance, a locking rear differential, under-body skid plates, a front “bash plate” (gotta love that label!), an off-road-tuned suspension, “Trail Control” (essentially off-road cruise control), beefy, 18-inch off-road tires and a Terrain Management System with driver-selectable modes of Normal, Grass/Gravel/Snow, Mud/Ruts and Sand.
In 2020, Ranger pares down that pack a bit for rear-drive duty in the guise of an FX2 package. Aimed at drivers who want a cool-looking truck while occasionally venturing into unpaved territory, the deuce package enhances the rear-drive Ranger’s in-the-dirt capability with off-road tires, an electronically-locking rear differential, a front skid plate and a suspension specially tuned for trail-tackling. And, just to make sure the neighbors know you’ve got more than a mere 2WD midsize pickup, the FX2 pack includes special body-side decals.
Just as it was last year, Ranger is avail- able with 2- or 4WD, SuperCab (extended cab) or SuperCrew (crew cab) bodies and trim choices of XL, XLT and Lariat.
We drove the toniest Ranger: a 2020 Lariat SuperCrew 4x4. To that high-tone pickup, we added, among other things, the aforementioned $1,295 FX4 Off Road package and $1,995 worth of eye-candy in the form of Ranger’s Black Appearance Package -- 18-inch black wheels, black running boards, black outside mirror caps and black exterior badging.
Regardless of trim, ornamentation or tractive talent, every Ranger is powered by a lively 2.3-liter, 270-hp turbo four that mates exclusively to a techy 10-speed automatic. Blending impressive pep and notable muscle -- Ranger can tow up to 7,500 lbs. -- that drivetrain also is gratifyingly frugal. In 155 miles, more city than highway, we realized real-world fuel economy of 20 mpg.
At the same time, our Ranger was civil at interstate speed while its multi-speed gearbox went about its business with quiet competence. In fact, in this 2020 edition, we didn’t note any of the low-speed gearbox dithering evident in the 2019 model we’d sampled a year ago. And, we should note, the 10-speed transmission’s enthusiastic downshifting when the skinny pedal is hammered adds to this truck’s impressive acceleration.
Of course, most of the credit goes to the turbo four, whose 270 hp is complemented by an impressive 310 lb.-ft. of torque that’s fully onboard at 3,000 rpm.
Inside our SuperCrew, room was fine both front and rear, although the (mostly) power driver’s seat imposed a manual control for the seat-back rake. Also, the modestly side-bolstered front buckets are designed more for comfort than support.
While the fairly austere base Ranger XL provides a mere four-speaker AM/FM audio system, our Lariat showed a thoroughly modern infotainment interface that was intuitive, handsome and easy to use, thanks in no small part to big knobs for radio tuning and volume. Complementing those welcome old-school controls was a logically laid-out 8-inch touch screen and a handy, reconfigurable gauge display.
Finally, Ranger starts affordably enough -- the entry-level XL SuperCab 4x2 has a starting price of just $25,605 -- but, as did our copy, this guy can get within shouting distance of 50 large for an options-happy buyer.
But regardless of trim or trappings, its turbo-four/10-speed combo nicely balances truck capability with modern expectations of fuel economy.
