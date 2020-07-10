2020 Ford Ranger: Now in its second year, truck’s off-road package for 4x2’s highlights the updates

Now in its sophomore year, the Ford Ranger has decided that its four-wheel drive version shouldn’t have all the fun. With the addition of a new-for-2020 FX2 package, the 2WD Ranger is now equipped to go out and get dirty, too -- just not quite as much.

Introduced to the U.S. in 2019, the current-generation Ranger last year made available on 4WD models an FX4 Off Road Package. That pack enhances 4WD Rangers with such outback perks as nearly 9 inches of ground clearance, a locking rear differential, under-body skid plates, a front “bash plate” (gotta love that label!), an off-road-tuned suspension, “Trail Control” (essentially off-road cruise control), beefy, 18-inch off-road tires and a Terrain Management System with driver-selectable modes of Normal, Grass/Gravel/Snow, Mud/Ruts and Sand.

In 2020, Ranger pares down that pack a bit for rear-drive duty in the guise of an FX2 package. Aimed at drivers who want a cool-looking truck while occasionally venturing into unpaved territory, the deuce package enhances the rear-drive Ranger’s in-the-dirt capability with off-road tires, an electronically-locking rear differential, a front skid plate and a suspension specially tuned for trail-tackling. And, just to make sure the neighbors know you’ve got more than a mere 2WD midsize pickup, the FX2 pack includes special body-side decals.

Just as it was last year, Ranger is avail- able with 2- or 4WD, SuperCab (extended cab) or SuperCrew (crew cab) bodies and trim choices of XL, XLT and Lariat.

We drove the toniest Ranger: a 2020 Lariat SuperCrew 4x4. To that high-tone pickup, we added, among other things, the aforementioned $1,295 FX4 Off Road package and $1,995 worth of eye-candy in the form of Ranger’s Black Appearance Package -- 18-inch black wheels, black running boards, black outside mirror caps and black exterior badging.