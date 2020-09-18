2020 Ford Transit Crew: It’s aces as a work-crew conveyance, but doubles nicely as a big-family hauler

No one would accuse the humongous Ford Transit Crew of being an economy car. It did, however, save us some gas -- ironically, thanks to its gargantuan size.

We’d finally gotten around to cleaning out the attic in our 115-year-old house -- how many Stooges episodes had run through that old pop-top VCR? -- when we realized we had enough stuff in St. Vincent de Paul donations to stock a midsize store.

Figuring the act of hauling the treasure trove of still-usable goods to the donation center would require four or five trips in a typical crossover SUV, we were glad to have the 2020 Ford Transit Crew in the driveway. We made the entire haul in one trip with passenger and cargo room to spare.

Now in its eighth season, the big ol’ Transit van has added another configuration to its list of models. New for 2020 is the 5-passenger Crew Van, a middle-ground between the 2-seat Cargo Van and the multi-row Passenger Van, which -- at the owner’s discretion -- can carry 2 to 15 people. Those three basic configurations can be tailored to specific needs via three chassis choices (150, 250 or 350); body options that include Regular, Long and Extended lengths; heights of Low-, Medium- or High-Roof; wheelbases of 130 or 148 inches; traction talent of rear- or all-wheel drive; and engine options of a 3.5-liter, 275-hp V-6 or a twin-turbo 3.5-liter, 310-hp V-6, both managed by a 10-speed automatic.

In other words, the Transit Crew, whether pressed into service by a work crew or the family crew, provides more choices than a neighborhood food festival.