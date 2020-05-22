2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid

Compared to archrival Toyota, Honda’s stateside operation has been slow to embrace hybrid technology -- ironic, since it was Honda, way back in 1999, that offered U.S. buyers their first mass-market hybrid in the form of the Insight two-door coupe.

Now, 20 years later, the U.S. automotive landscape has undergone a sea change -- and small coupes are scarcely a blip on the radar.

Last year, one of every four vehicles sold in America was a compact crossover SUV. And, notably, more than 90,000 of those were Toyota RAV4 hybrids, helping RAV4 become the best-selling vehicle in America’s best-selling category.

Honda, on the other hand, didn’t offer a hybrid version of its CR-V crossover. Heck, Honda scarcely offered any hybrids at all, with only the Accord sedan, Insight hatchback and Clarity plug-in hatchback carrying the hybrid banner for Honda.

The company has finally concluded it’s time for a hybrid crossover. And, although it’s late to the party, the CR-V Hybrid has arrived stateside in style.

Available for more than a year in Europe, the U.S. version of the CR-V Hybrid can be had in LX, EX, EX-L and Touring trim. We drove a top-of-the-line Touring, although all trims boast standard all-wheel drive and a hybrid-drive system borrowed from the Accord.

That system blends a 2.0-liter gasoline I-4 with a pair of motor-generators and a compact, 1.4-kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

The result is a lofty EPA rating of 40 city/35 hwy/38 combined. Although the hybrid betters the standard AWD CR-V by just three mpg in the highway cycle, it eclipses its non-hybrid sibling’s 27-city rating by 13 and its 29-combined number by nine.