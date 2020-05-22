You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
 
Brand Ave. Studios
more info

Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production to distribution.

2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
0 comments

2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid

While every CR-V gets a mild facelift, the all-new hybrid version is the headline

honda

Every 2020 CR-V gets a mild front and rear styling update. The Hybrid is distinguished by blue brand badges and LED fog lights. Photo provided by Honda

Compared to archrival Toyota, Honda’s stateside operation has been slow to embrace hybrid technology -- ironic, since it was Honda, way back in 1999, that offered U.S. buyers their first mass-market hybrid in the form of the Insight two-door coupe.

Now, 20 years later, the U.S. automotive landscape has undergone a sea change -- and small coupes are scarcely a blip on the radar.

Last year, one of every four vehicles sold in America was a compact crossover SUV. And, notably, more than 90,000 of those were Toyota RAV4 hybrids, helping RAV4 become the best-selling vehicle in America’s best-selling category.

Honda, on the other hand, didn’t offer a hybrid version of its CR-V crossover. Heck, Honda scarcely offered any hybrids at all, with only the Accord sedan, Insight hatchback and Clarity plug-in hatchback carrying the hybrid banner for Honda.

Photo provided by Honda

Photo provided by Honda

The company has finally concluded it’s time for a hybrid crossover. And, although it’s late to the party, the CR-V Hybrid has arrived stateside in style.

Available for more than a year in Europe, the U.S. version of the CR-V Hybrid can be had in LX, EX, EX-L and Touring trim. We drove a top-of-the-line Touring, although all trims boast standard all-wheel drive and a hybrid-drive system borrowed from the Accord.

That system blends a 2.0-liter gasoline I-4 with a pair of motor-generators and a compact, 1.4-kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

The result is a lofty EPA rating of 40 city/35 hwy/38 combined. Although the hybrid betters the standard AWD CR-V by just three mpg in the highway cycle, it eclipses its non-hybrid sibling’s 27-city rating by 13 and its 29-combined number by nine.

The hybrid’s 38-mpg-combined rating is impressive, indeed -- even more so when you realize it actually achieves such frugality in the real world. In 155 miles of combined city/hwy motoring, we realized -- yep -- 38 mpg, just as the EPA predicted.

On the road, this hybrid’s total-system power of 212 hp and 232 lb.-ft. of torque pays off in smooth acceleration and civilized operation. Around town, with loads of electric-motor torque fully on hand at initial throttle tip-in, it feels enthusiastic in the stoplight grand prix. And, on the highway, the CR-V Hybrid feels stable as grandma and grandpa’s marriage.

We greeted 60 mph in less than eight seconds -- certainly competitive for the segment. Wind and road noise are sometimes evident at highway speeds, but nothing the radio can’t overcome.

Photo provided by Honda

Photo provided by Honda

Speaking of which, if this CR-V has an Achilles heel, that’s it. Although it’s Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible in all but the base LX, the system is vexing in its touch-screen controls -- and you gotta use ‘em because you’ll search all day and not find a tuning knob. Maddening.

Oh, and the bronze-tinted “wood” trim in our Touring struck us as mildly bizarre.

On the other hand, room is marvelous front and rear, with a 60/40-split rear seat that folds flat for an expanded load floor. Alas, the hybrid battery lives under that load floor, so a spare tire is AWOL.

What’s present and accounted for is the Honda Sensing suite of active driver assists, including collision-warning and autonomous braking with pedestrian detection, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and traffic-sign recognition. That’s standard on every CR-V Hybrid. Our loaded Touring added blind-spot monitoring with cross-traffic alert, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather, power liftgate, wireless phone charging and navigation.

Boasting handsome (and updated) styling, gratifying performance and lofty fuel economy, the CR-V Hybrid represents a shot across the bow of the RAV4 --and it can be had for as low as $28,870 for those who just want crossover utility with frugal fuel consumption. But those who demand it all can get a Touring for about 37 grand -- and they’ll feel better about the car payment every time they get a fill-up.

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@stltoday.com.

2020 HONDA CR-V HYBRID

VEHICLE TYPE: All-wheel drive, hybrid, five-passenger, compact crossover SUV

BASE PRICE: LX: $28,870; EX: $31,380; EX-L: $33,870; Touring: $37,070

PRICE AS DRIVEN: $37,070; a Touring, no options

ENGINE: Two electric motors combined with a 2.0-liter I-4 gasoline engine and a 1.4-kWh lithium-ion battery pack

HORSEPOWER (total system): 212 hp

TORQUE (total system): 232 lb.-ft.

RECOMMENDED FUEL: Regular

TRANSMISSION: Fixed-ratio, single-speed, direct-drive automatic

EPA MPG: 40 city/35 hwy/38 combined

WHEELBASE: 104.7 inches

LENGTH: 182.1 inches

CARGO (rear seat up/down): 33.2 cu. ft./68.7 cu. ft.

BASE CURB WEIGHT: 3,649 lbs.

TOWING MAX.: Towing not recommended

WHERE BUILT: The Honda CR-V is manufactured in plants in Marysville, Ohio; East Liberty, Ohio; Greensburg, Indiana; Ontario, Canada

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Dan Wiese is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios and to AAA Midwest Traveler magazine's online Web Bonus.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports