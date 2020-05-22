2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid

Compared to archrival Toyota, Honda’s stateside operation has been slow to embrace hybrid technology -- ironic, since it was Honda, way back in 1999, that offered U.S. buyers their first mass-market hybrid in the form of the Insight two-door coupe.
Now, 20 years later, the U.S. automotive landscape has undergone a sea change -- and small coupes are scarcely a blip on the radar.
Last year, one of every four vehicles sold in America was a compact crossover SUV. And, notably, more than 90,000 of those were Toyota RAV4 hybrids, helping RAV4 become the best-selling vehicle in America’s best-selling category.
Honda, on the other hand, didn’t offer a hybrid version of its CR-V crossover. Heck, Honda scarcely offered any hybrids at all, with only the Accord sedan, Insight hatchback and Clarity plug-in hatchback carrying the hybrid banner for Honda.
The company has finally concluded it’s time for a hybrid crossover. And, although it’s late to the party, the CR-V Hybrid has arrived stateside in style.
Available for more than a year in Europe, the U.S. version of the CR-V Hybrid can be had in LX, EX, EX-L and Touring trim. We drove a top-of-the-line Touring, although all trims boast standard all-wheel drive and a hybrid-drive system borrowed from the Accord.
That system blends a 2.0-liter gasoline I-4 with a pair of motor-generators and a compact, 1.4-kWh lithium-ion battery pack.
The result is a lofty EPA rating of 40 city/35 hwy/38 combined. Although the hybrid betters the standard AWD CR-V by just three mpg in the highway cycle, it eclipses its non-hybrid sibling’s 27-city rating by 13 and its 29-combined number by nine.
The hybrid’s 38-mpg-combined rating is impressive, indeed -- even more so when you realize it actually achieves such frugality in the real world. In 155 miles of combined city/hwy motoring, we realized -- yep -- 38 mpg, just as the EPA predicted.
On the road, this hybrid’s total-system power of 212 hp and 232 lb.-ft. of torque pays off in smooth acceleration and civilized operation. Around town, with loads of electric-motor torque fully on hand at initial throttle tip-in, it feels enthusiastic in the stoplight grand prix. And, on the highway, the CR-V Hybrid feels stable as grandma and grandpa’s marriage.
We greeted 60 mph in less than eight seconds -- certainly competitive for the segment. Wind and road noise are sometimes evident at highway speeds, but nothing the radio can’t overcome.
Speaking of which, if this CR-V has an Achilles heel, that’s it. Although it’s Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible in all but the base LX, the system is vexing in its touch-screen controls -- and you gotta use ‘em because you’ll search all day and not find a tuning knob. Maddening.
Oh, and the bronze-tinted “wood” trim in our Touring struck us as mildly bizarre.
On the other hand, room is marvelous front and rear, with a 60/40-split rear seat that folds flat for an expanded load floor. Alas, the hybrid battery lives under that load floor, so a spare tire is AWOL.
What’s present and accounted for is the Honda Sensing suite of active driver assists, including collision-warning and autonomous braking with pedestrian detection, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and traffic-sign recognition. That’s standard on every CR-V Hybrid. Our loaded Touring added blind-spot monitoring with cross-traffic alert, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather, power liftgate, wireless phone charging and navigation.
Boasting handsome (and updated) styling, gratifying performance and lofty fuel economy, the CR-V Hybrid represents a shot across the bow of the RAV4 --and it can be had for as low as $28,870 for those who just want crossover utility with frugal fuel consumption. But those who demand it all can get a Touring for about 37 grand -- and they’ll feel better about the car payment every time they get a fill-up.
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@stltoday.com.
