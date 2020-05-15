2020 Hyundai Sonata: We can debate styling, but everything else is aces -- and we’ll brook no arguments

For the first time in my life I’m wrong again.

I mean, I admit it, I missed my guess when I predicted Tiny Tim would be bigger than Elvis. And, yeah, I was way off when I declared that cell phones were a passing fad. But I figured I was on solid ground when I declared the retina-searing styling of the all-new 2020 Hyundai Sonata would be met with universal consternation.

Wrong again. To my endless astonishment, most observers turned out to be fans.

I mean, fer cryin’ out loud, look at this thing. It’s got a nose-dive hood dropping to a massively frowning, asphalt-snuffling maw-of-a-grille, resulting -- I thought -- in a grimacing mug only a mother could love. And don’t even get me started on the car’s concave flanks and mini-finned taillights!

Have mercy! Cover the eyes of impressionable children!

So imagine my surprise on discovering virtually everyone else loved it. Never mind other media pundits, who declared Sonata’s styling “sharp,” “smart” and “sporty.” Heck, “Car and Driver” even called it “as universally attractive as a Grand Canyon sunset.” (!) And, as if that weren’t enough, friends derided my thoughtful judgment, labeling the new Sonata “elegant,” “impressive,” “original” and “not boring.”

Well, as journalist and culture-commentator David Brinkley once observed: “Everyone is entitled to my opinion.” And you’ve got it.

However, we all can agree that this eighth-generation Sonata midsize sedan is a marvel of technology, a delightful daily-life companion and a bargain at its mid-20s to mid-30s price.