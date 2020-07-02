2020 Hyundai Venue: Some folks thought the top-trim Denim could be the stunt double for a Mini

When it comes to its 2020 vehicles, Hyundai has ruthlessly banished boring styling. Highlighted by a wild new grille, the brand’s current look, we think, is worn by some Hyundai models better than others.

The all-new Venue micro crossover is one of the Hyundais that wears it well -- so well, in fact, that (to our astonishment) three different people on three different occasions offered the same unsolicited opinion: It looks like a Mini.

No doubt that magnanimous assessment was, in large part, fostered by the white-roof-over-dark-body paint job worn by our top-of-the-line Venue Denim. Even so, that’s quite a compliment to bestow on what is, in fact, the cheapest crossover currently on offer to American car buyers.

Offered in SE, SEL and Denim trims, the tiny Venue starts at just $18,490. Of course, the top-trim Denim we drove costs more -- $23,325, to be exact, including our tester’s optional $135 carpeted floor mats -- but that’s still pretty modest considering that its just-over 23-grand price is really about the most you can spend on a Venue.

And Venue is well equipped. Even on the base SE, standards include an 8.0-inch infotainment touch screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, dual-level cargo floor, forward-collision warning, auto emergency braking and lane-keep assist.

Our loaded Denim boasted such standards as 17-inch wheels, the aforementioned contrasting roof paint (a Denim exclusive), six-speaker audio (it’s four in lesser Venues), navigation, LED headlights and taillights, satellite radio, leather-wrapped shifter and steering wheel, keyless entry/start, heated seats and active safety stuff like Forward Collision Avoidance Assist and Blind-Spot Warning.