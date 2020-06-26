2020 Jeep Compass Trailhawk: Rugged off-road version is a comfortable crossover that’s comfortable being a Jeep

The SUV segment is the hottest automotive category in America. And, by far, the hottest subset of that hot segment is the soft-roader crossover.

That puts Jeep between a rock and a soft place.

The rock is the rugged off-road capability expected of Jeep. The soft place is the reality that few crossover buyers care. What these buyers really want is an all-wheel drive wagon that looks like an SUV. And, since Jeep -- with the exception of the recently launched Gladiator pickup -- sells nothing but SUVs, the brand must compete in the soft-roader crossover segment.

What to do?

One answer is the 2020 Jeep Compass.

Compass is offered in four trims -- Sport, Latitude, Limited and Trailhawk. The first three respond to the majority of the market, providing a front-wheel drive option and a four-wheel drive version -- really all-wheel-drive -- that boasts enough bad-weather traction and two-track-gravel grip to satisfy the vast majority of crossover buyers.

Trailhawk, however, is the Compass aimed at Jeep purists, providing as it does genuine in-the-rough capability that’s demanded by few crossover shoppers but every hardcore Jeep fan.

For starters, Trailhawk is the only Compass available with only four-wheel drive. It then builds on that credential with such trail-tough tools as a lifted suspension, beefier tires, a transmission with a lower-geared “crawling” ratio and a five-choice drive-mode selector. Regarding that last feature, other 4WD Compass models offer modes of Auto, Snow, Sand and Mud, but Trailhawk adds a trail-tackling Rock mode, which directs power strictly to wheels that have grip for enhanced outback traction.