2020 Jeep® Gladiator Mojave

Dan Wiese Dan Wiese is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios and to AAA Midwest Traveler magazine's online Web Bonus.

The recent movie "Ford v Ferrari" may be in line for a sequel: "Ford v Jeep."

That Ferrari movie, released last year, depicts the racing rivalry between Ford and Ferrari at the 1966 running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The sequel would depict the contemporary off-road rivalry between Ford and Jeep in the 4x4 truck segment.

As everyone who cares about cars knows, Ford is directly and audaciously challenging the Jeep Wrangler -- the heart and soul of the Jeep brand -- with its upcoming 2021 Bronco, a roughneck off-roader boasting trail-tough talent, a removable hardtop and doors, two- and four-door versions, and all kinds of other features that unabashedly target Wrangler.

Jeep, on the other hand, could be accused of starting this fracas in the first place when it got into Ford's chili for the 2020 model year with its desert-running Jeep Gladiator Mojave, a direct challenger to Ford's sultan of sand, the F-150 Raptor.

To ensure high-speed, sand-surface savvy in this new Gladiator iteration, Jeep has imbued Mojave -- notably dubbed by Jeep "Desert Rated" rather than "Trail Rated" -- with a host of features that differentiate it from its dirt-dedicated, boulder-crawling Gladiator Rubicon brother.

For instance, Mojave boasts specially-tuned Fox 2.5-inch internal bypass shocks with external reservoirs to help keep them cool in the desert and industry-exclusive Fox front hydraulic jounce bumpers for additional suspension damping during high-speed off-pavement driving.

In addition, Mojave has a reinforced frame, a 1-inch front suspension lift, stronger axles with cast-iron steering knuckles, standard 33-inch Falken Wildpeak All-terrain tires and, inside, aggressive front bucket seats that anchor occupants with integrated upper bolsters.