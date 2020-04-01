2020 Lexus LS 500h Hybrid

The 2020 Lexus LS 500h took me to Casablanca. Figuratively speaking.

In that classic World War II movie, there’s a scene in which a threesome -- club-owner Rick Blaine, Rick’s erstwhile main-squeeze Ilsa, and Rick’s piano-playing buddy/employee Sam -- are throwing back champagne at a small cafe in pre-occupation Paris.

“(Cafe-owner) Henri wants us to finish this (bottle) -- and then three more,” Rick grins. “He says he’ll water his garden with champagne before he’ll let the Germans drink any of it.”

To which Sam, raising his glass, jokingly responds: “This ought to take the sting out of being occupied, eh...?”

“You said it,” laughs Rick.

All of which, of course, turned my thoughts -- as it would anyone’s -- to hybrid cars.

When hybrids debuted two decades ago, their reason for existence was less fuel consumption, reduced tailpipe emissions, a smaller carbon footprint and, generally speaking, more responsible stewardship of Mother Earth. The downside, of course, was weird or frumpy styling, anemic performance and zero driving fun.

Flash forward to 2020: in the Lexus LS 500h Hybrid, we hit 60 mph in 5-and-a-half seconds in a car that provided cabin serenity that bordered on sensory deprivation -- all in a vehicle shapely enough to wear spandex.

I said to myself, “Mmmmm, this ought to take the sting out of saving the planet.”

Of course, there are those who would debate this hybrid’s planet-saving credentials, EPA-rated, as it is, at just 28 mpg combined city/hwy in rear-wheel-drive versions and 26 combined in all-wheel drive models. Our own experience was even less encouraging: Our all-wheel drive LS 500h returned just 23 mpg in 115 miles of mixed city/hwy motoring.