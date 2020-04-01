2020 Lexus LS 500h Hybrid

The 2020 Lexus LS 500h took me to Casablanca. Figuratively speaking.
In that classic World War II movie, there’s a scene in which a threesome -- club-owner Rick Blaine, Rick’s erstwhile main-squeeze Ilsa, and Rick’s piano-playing buddy/employee Sam -- are throwing back champagne at a small cafe in pre-occupation Paris.
“(Cafe-owner) Henri wants us to finish this (bottle) -- and then three more,” Rick grins. “He says he’ll water his garden with champagne before he’ll let the Germans drink any of it.”
To which Sam, raising his glass, jokingly responds: “This ought to take the sting out of being occupied, eh...?”
“You said it,” laughs Rick.
All of which, of course, turned my thoughts -- as it would anyone’s -- to hybrid cars.
When hybrids debuted two decades ago, their reason for existence was less fuel consumption, reduced tailpipe emissions, a smaller carbon footprint and, generally speaking, more responsible stewardship of Mother Earth. The downside, of course, was weird or frumpy styling, anemic performance and zero driving fun.
Flash forward to 2020: in the Lexus LS 500h Hybrid, we hit 60 mph in 5-and-a-half seconds in a car that provided cabin serenity that bordered on sensory deprivation -- all in a vehicle shapely enough to wear spandex.
I said to myself, “Mmmmm, this ought to take the sting out of saving the planet.”
Of course, there are those who would debate this hybrid’s planet-saving credentials, EPA-rated, as it is, at just 28 mpg combined city/hwy in rear-wheel-drive versions and 26 combined in all-wheel drive models. Our own experience was even less encouraging: Our all-wheel drive LS 500h returned just 23 mpg in 115 miles of mixed city/hwy motoring.
But, hey, they were delightful miles indeed. The LS 500h feels every bit the high-priced, full-size, bank-vault-solid, audaciously styled Lexus flagship it is -- preternaturally smooth, deceptively fast and utterly hushed.
Three sources of power combine to create its remarkably complex way of achieving modest (by hybrid standards) efficiency. A 3.5-liter V-6 is assisted by two electric motor/generators and a 1.1-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The upshot is 354 total-system horsepower.
That byzantine power palette is managed by an equally complex gear box that combines a CVT automatic with what amounts to a four-speed automatic. The idea -- admittedly, nicely realized -- is to banish brutish CVT drone in such a pricey luxury sedan.
To further enhance the luxury, if not the efficiency, our car, based at nearly $85,000, added more than 20 grand in options, some needless (the $1,200, 24-inch, windshield-reflected, Head-Up Display was distracting, so we turned it off) and some very cool (the $1,940, 23-speaker, 2,400-watt Mark Levinson audio system was awesome).
Our wildest -- and priciest -- option was a $12,250 Luxury Pkg., which created a chauffeur-worthy rear seat. With its power-adjusting outboard seats and fold-down rear center armrest -- an armrest that provided controls for everything from the aforementioned seats to the climate controls to the audio system -- we said: “On, Jeeves!”
Of course, one of Jeeves’s jobs in the driver’s seat would be operating this car’s infernally complex infotainment interface -- and he can have it. Manipulating the screen’s pointer via the square, console-mounted finger-slide pad is endlessly frustrating.
That said, cabin room is great, while the wood, leather, suede and metal-accents decor is appropriately classy.
From a styling standpoint, the spindle- grille face remains a matter of taste, but everything else -- we’ll brook no argument -- is gorgeous, from the long-and-low profile to the sculpted, I’m ahead-of-you rump.
Those seeking a family-sedan hybrid with the primary goal of saving the planet will find the Toyota Camry or Hyundai Sonata better, and less audacious, choices. But well-heeled shoppers who want to enjoy the sybaritic luxury of conspicuous consumption while feeling slightly less guilty about consuming so conspicuously will find comfort -- in more ways than one -- in the Lexus LS 500h.
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@stltoday.com.
