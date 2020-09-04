2020 Lexus RX 350: An eye-popping wardrobe conceals this crossover’s focus on comfort

The act of driving a Lexus RX 350 F Sport is analogous to an aging hippy wearing his comfy old rock-band T-shirt: the appearance is hip, but the reason is comfort.

Boasting a mild facelift for 2020, the RX 350 is, indeed, one snappy dresser. Exterior changes include an updated -- and improved, in our view -- version of the Lexus spindle grille, flanks with more character lines than the mug of a mature matinee idol, and an aft end whose sloping back light is faster than this crossover’s zero-to-60 run. In severe profile, RX 350 shows both front and rear extremities that look sharp enough to cut steak.

It strikes quite a pose. That sporty appearance, however, writes a check this luxury crossover’s greasy stuff can’t cash -- which, really, is not a problem. Driving enthusiasts might find RX 350 a bit tame, but Lexus fans, who expect a Lexus to feel like a Lexus, will be delighted.

The RX 350 can be had in one of three trims: base, F Sport and F Sport Performance. Each can be had with front- or all-wheel drive, and all are powered by a carried-over, 3.5-liter, 295-hp V-6 that mates exclusively to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The F Sport versions take the aforementioned styling pizzazz a tad farther while adding a sport-tuned suspension, sport front buckets and unique interior trim; F Sport Performance ups the ante with adaptive suspension dampers and uniquely tuned steering.

We drove an all-wheel drive Performance, which we found -- despite the mechanical massaging -- every bit the Lexus it is: marvelously civilized, comfortably composed and dependably serene.