The first Aviator was a Lincoln firmly grounded in a Ford. For 2020, Aviator flies higher.

Lincoln-philes will recall the original Aviator, which debuted for the 2003 model year. Alas, it was little more than a rebadged Ford Explorer, and it just didn’t fly with luxury buyers. In 2005, after a mere three years, that would-be Aviator was grounded.

Flash forward to 2020, and Aviator is back, riding an all-new platform, wearing tony styling and boasting available technology not long ago considered the stuff of science fiction. True, this Aviator shares its basic architecture with the equally new Ford Explorer, but it goes to stratospheric lengths to make sure nobody confuses it with its more blue-collar cousin.

Aviator is available in four trims: base, Reserve, Grand Touring and Black Label. While Grand Touring and Black Label boast standard all-wheel drive, base and Reserve are rear-drivers, though AWD is optional.

For motivation, Grand Touring blends a twin-turbo, 3.0-liter V-6 with the plug-in hybrid assistance of an electric motor and a 13.6-kWh lithium-ion battery pack to produce 494 total-system hp and 630 lb.-ft. of torque. Base, Reserve and Black Label are powered by the twice-blown six in a non-hybrid, 400-hp version managed by a 10-speed automatic. We drove a Reserve AWD, so we’ll concentrate on that.

From a styling standpoint, this guy looks every bit the luxury crossover it is. The now-signature Lincoln face on our Reserve showed a large-mesh grille flanked by techy cubist lighting elements. The profile, with its blacked-out door pillars, provided a “floating roof” illusion while the rump displayed east-west lighting and quad tailpipes. Courtesy of our tester’s eye-poppingly expensive, $10,125 202A options package, the whole shebang rode on Ultra Bright 22-inch alloy wheels.

Other perks included in that costly options pack were a towing package, various additional active safety features, heated and cooled front and middle-row(!) seats, the aforementioned exterior LED front lighting, a panoramic sun roof and a 28-speaker audio system whose middle-row controls made our Aviator Reserve chauffeur suitable.

Power from the twin-turbo six, with its 415 lb.-ft. of grunt, is impressive, both off-the-line and for passing at-speed. And the 10-speed gear box is the soul of composure. Despite a heft of roughly two-and-a-half tons, our heavily optioned Reserve AWD greeted 60 mph in about 6 seconds while realizing 24 mpg in a 130-mile round-trip to Ste. Genevieve, Mo.

With drive modes of Excite (“responsive and engaging,” it says here), Conserve (“efficient driving”), Normal (“effortless and balanced”), Slippery (“slick or loose surfaces”) and Deep Conditions (“deep snow or sand”), Aviator provided a hushed cabin and solid highway cruising. And, we found, you actually can tell a difference between, say, Normal and Excite, the latter firming up the car under you.

Inside, the satin/bright-metal, piano-black and, of course, leather trim was elegant while room up front is great. Room also was impressive in the fore/aft and seatback-adjustable middle-row captain’s chairs we had. The 50/50 split third row, though power-folding and -rising, is pretty much kid stuff when it comes to accommodations.

Regarding the sci-fi perks, everything from “Phone As A Key” (it’s just what it says) to 30-way “Perfect Position” front seats can be had. We had the latter -- driver and front-passenger seats whose power-adjustable height position, seatback bolsters, side-cushion bolsters and massage capability allowed ‘em to do everything but send out for pizza. Even the right- and left-leg thigh supports are individually adjustable.

For $3,000, we also added the Dynamic Handling Pkg., whose camera-equipped chassis can “see” potholes and ragged pavement before they’re encountered and adjust the suspension accordingly. It’ll also lower the suspension for a more aerodynamic highway presence.

This new Aviator may be a cousin of the Ford Explorer, but it’s left the old neighborhood and taken an apartment uptown.

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@stltoday.com.

