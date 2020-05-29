2020 Mazda CX-30: It makes the case that the world can use yet another small crossover

3 has spawned a fourth.

New for 2020 is the Mazda CX-30, the fourth crossover SUV to wear a Mazda badge, joining CX-3, CX-5 and CX-9. Based on the same platform as the lithe Mazda 3 sedan/hatchback, CX-30 is, essentially, a lifted, more-rugged-looking 3.

The casual observer may find CX-30’s arrival a real head-scratcher. After all, American car buyers already have more than 100 crossover SUVs from which to choose, and -- compounding the confusion -- Mazda, itself, already has a competitor in the tiny-crossover category in the form of CX-3.

So... is CX-30 necessary?

Obviously, Mazda thinks so. And the brand can back the argument with this startling set of circumstances: the crossover category is the hottest segment in the automotive industry and, within that segment, the fastest growing subset is the small crossover, which accounted for nearly 800,000 sales in calendar-year 2019.

So, yeah, Mazda figures there’s room for yet another small crossover -- even if, to some extent, it competes directly with its own CX-3 showroom mate.

CX-30, which officially slots between CX-3 and CX-5, is offered in four trims: base, Select, Preferred and Premium. Each comes standard with front-wheel drive and, for an up-charge of $1,400, each can be fitted with all-wheel drive.

Regardless, every CX-30 is powered by a 2.5-liter, “Skyactiv” I-4 that generates 186 hp and 186 lb.-ft. of torque, sending that power to the pavement through a six-speed automatic transmission.

The good news is CX-30’s engine is managed by a “real” automatic -- not a CVT. That enhances the driving experience immeasurably. The bad news is the “real” automatic buttons to a four-cylinder engine that does not benefit from a turbocharger. Consequently, that four-banger spins all the way to 4,000 rpm to reach maximum torque.