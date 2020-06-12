2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA250

As it enters its second generation, the CLA is no longer the cheapest Mercedes-Benz you can buy. And, befitting its newly elevated status, it no longer acts like it.
The original CLA, which debuted in 2013, was the least expensive Benz on offer in the U.S. Handsomely styled, that first-generation, nonetheless, showed some jarring (by Benz standards) cost-saving features, particularly in its interior trim.
Then, in 2019, Mercedes introduced the A-Class sedan. That little guy assumed the mantle of Benz’s lowest-priced vehicle and, suddenly, CLA was movin’ on up.
For 2020, CLA arrives in its second generation with Benz-appropriate styling, Benz-appropriate tech and Benz-appropriate cache. The only debits it carries over are a backseat that remains tighter than wet denim and a price -- attainable at its upper-30s starting point -- that skyrockets with the injudicious application of options.
Most striking on CLA is its appearance, which featured on our car a grille filled with what looks to us like disco-ball glitter. That jewelry surrounded a big, bold, winged Mercedes logo. Nothing subtle here.
Meanwhile, CLA’s swoopy profile is coupe-esque in its elegance while the rump displays geometric tailpipe openings, smoothly incorporated tail lights and a three-point-star logo that discreetly doubles as the trunk opener.
Although CLA can be had in a couple of sporty AMG versions -- the 302-hp CLA35 and the fire-breathing 382-hp CLA45 -- we’ll stick with the core model we drove, the CLA250.
Powered by a 2.0-liter, 221-hp turbo four, CLA250 can be had with front-wheel drive or as the all-wheel drive 4Matic we drove. Regardless, a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic manages the proceedings.
On the road, this guy feels like the little Benz it is. The seven-speed shifts seamlessly, the steering is nicely weighted, the cabin is appropriately serene and the overall experience is reassuringly bereft of unpleasant surprises. Meanwhile, the little blown four lets this guy feel peppy around town while, at the same time, delivering admirable fuel economy.
In 160 miles of mixed city/hwy driving -- more highway than city -- we realized 29 mpg in our 4Matic CLA250, even as we greeted 60 mph in less than 6 seconds.
Inside, room is fine up front, although a tall driver will scoot the pilot’s seat back behind the B-pillar to achieve adequate leg room. The result: disappearing rear leg room for an aft bench that already is awfully cozy both overhead and in knee accommodations.
When it comes to infotainment, CLA has, regrettably, complicated the interface even as it enhanced the technology.
The old console-mounted rotary controller is gone, replaced by a vexing touchpad that’s enough to torque off your anger-management counselor. That pad in our car managed a sweeping, 10.25-inch center screen. Along with an equally wide, 10.25-inch reconfigurable gauge display, that screen was part of our car’s optional $1,100 Premium Pkg.; 7.0-inch screens for both gauges and infotainment are standard.
Happily, infotainment steering wheel controls -- still somewhat vexing, but better -- also manipulate the tech. And, of course, there’s always voice commands.
Now to pricing.
Our CLA250 4Matic’s base price of $39,645 blossomed to $48,295 once we added $8,650 in options. These included a $2,250 Driver Assistance suite of safety hand-wringers that brought along, among other things, Brake, Lane Keep, Steering and Blind-Spot assists. In addition, our car also added the aforementioned Premium Pkg., navigation and a cool -- and pricey at $1,950 -- AMG eye-candy exterior treatment that included our eye-popping disco grille.
Bottom line: the CLA250, now in its sophomore year, has matured into a real Mercedes-Benz. The best news: if you can resist the tempting -- and endless -- options list, CLA still gets you into the heady world of Mercedes-Benz at an attainable price.
And when it’s parked in the driveway, the neighbors will be impressed.
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@brandavestudios.com.
