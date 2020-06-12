2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA250

As it enters its second generation, the CLA is no longer the cheapest Mercedes-Benz you can buy. And, befitting its newly elevated status, it no longer acts like it.

The original CLA, which debuted in 2013, was the least expensive Benz on offer in the U.S. Handsomely styled, that first-generation, nonetheless, showed some jarring (by Benz standards) cost-saving features, particularly in its interior trim.

Then, in 2019, Mercedes introduced the A-Class sedan. That little guy assumed the mantle of Benz’s lowest-priced vehicle and, suddenly, CLA was movin’ on up.

For 2020, CLA arrives in its second generation with Benz-appropriate styling, Benz-appropriate tech and Benz-appropriate cache. The only debits it carries over are a backseat that remains tighter than wet denim and a price -- attainable at its upper-30s starting point -- that skyrockets with the injudicious application of options.

Most striking on CLA is its appearance, which featured on our car a grille filled with what looks to us like disco-ball glitter. That jewelry surrounded a big, bold, winged Mercedes logo. Nothing subtle here.

Meanwhile, CLA’s swoopy profile is coupe-esque in its elegance while the rump displays geometric tailpipe openings, smoothly incorporated tail lights and a three-point-star logo that discreetly doubles as the trunk opener.

Although CLA can be had in a couple of sporty AMG versions -- the 302-hp CLA35 and the fire-breathing 382-hp CLA45 -- we’ll stick with the core model we drove, the CLA250.