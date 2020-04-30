2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

Crossover buyers seeking the seemingly incompatible blend of a bargain-basement price and a high-brow bragging point will find both -- tenuously claimed though the latter is -- in the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport.

Regarding the high-brow bragging point: By sheer chance, we happened to notice that Mitsubishi is one of only four vehicle brands sold in the U.S. that boasts a four-syllable, single-word name. The others, notably, are Infiniti, a luxury marque, and Maserati and Lamborghini, mega-buck exotics.

Hey, that’s pretty rarified automotive company, etymologically speaking. Mitsubishi owners can confidently stroll next door and, with multi-syllabic snobbery, impress the neighbors.

A more practical appeal of this Mitsubishi, however, is price. This small crossover starts in the low $20,000s and tops out in the high $20,000s -- affordable all the way. And that’s its strongest allure -- not driving dynamics nor on-road civility but, rather, that it offers a lot of stuff for, comparatively speaking, not a lot of dough.

Not to be confused with the larger Mitsubishi Outlander, the compact Outlander Sport is offered in ES, SP, SE and GT trims, each available with front- or all-wheel drive. (That latter motivational talent is christened “All Wheel Control” in Mitsubishi-speak).

While ES, SP and SE are powered by a 2.0-liter, 148-hp I-4, GT trades up to a 2.4-liter, 168-hp four. Regardless, power in every Outlander Sport is managed by a CVT automatic transmission.

We drove a top-of-the-line, all-wheel-drive GT.