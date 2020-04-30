2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

Crossover buyers seeking the seemingly incompatible blend of a bargain-basement price and a high-brow bragging point will find both -- tenuously claimed though the latter is -- in the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport.
Regarding the high-brow bragging point: By sheer chance, we happened to notice that Mitsubishi is one of only four vehicle brands sold in the U.S. that boasts a four-syllable, single-word name. The others, notably, are Infiniti, a luxury marque, and Maserati and Lamborghini, mega-buck exotics.
Hey, that’s pretty rarified automotive company, etymologically speaking. Mitsubishi owners can confidently stroll next door and, with multi-syllabic snobbery, impress the neighbors.
A more practical appeal of this Mitsubishi, however, is price. This small crossover starts in the low $20,000s and tops out in the high $20,000s -- affordable all the way. And that’s its strongest allure -- not driving dynamics nor on-road civility but, rather, that it offers a lot of stuff for, comparatively speaking, not a lot of dough.
Not to be confused with the larger Mitsubishi Outlander, the compact Outlander Sport is offered in ES, SP, SE and GT trims, each available with front- or all-wheel drive. (That latter motivational talent is christened “All Wheel Control” in Mitsubishi-speak).
While ES, SP and SE are powered by a 2.0-liter, 148-hp I-4, GT trades up to a 2.4-liter, 168-hp four. Regardless, power in every Outlander Sport is managed by a CVT automatic transmission.
We drove a top-of-the-line, all-wheel-drive GT.
Inside, infotainment controls are fine, including those of our 8-inch, smartphone-friendly touch screen that was Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible.
Want information? A big button labeled “INFO” couldn’t be clearer. Hit it and you can access the gauge pod’s reconfigurable screen. In addition, three big knobs handle climate control while Sport is kind enough to provide knobs for radio volume and tuning.
Room is great up front, with the seats in our GT nicely bolstered. In back, head room is good but leg room -- not surprisingly, considering the vehicle class -- is dependent on the kindness of front passengers.
From a driving standpoint, any enthusiasm displayed by our 2.4-liter, 168-hp four was, alas, curbed by Outlander Sport’s CVT, though that gearless gearbox does provide a Sport mode that raises rpm and enhances throttle response a tad. Still, this guy is leisurely off the line and slower than a school-zone speed limit in passing maneuvers.
On the upside, we got 28 mpg in just over 100 miles of mixed city/hwy driving -- a remarkable 3 mpg better than the EPA expected.
￼Outlander’s all-wheel drive system has more names than a small-town phone book. Mitsubishi calls it “All Wheel Control” but the labeling inside the vehicle is “4WD” while, in reality, it’s all-wheel drive. In any event, there are three modes: FWD, to save gas; 4WD Auto, which is AWD; and 4WD Lock, which locks torque distribution front-rear for snowy roads or loose surfaces.
Performance debits aside, we enjoyed lots of stuff for our copy’s modest bottom-line of $28,920. In addition to the automatic and all-wheel drive, our GT AWC (did we mention that means AWD?) included such standards as LED exterior lighting, heated outside mirrors, roof rails, 18-inch alloy wheels, heated seats, 8.0-inch infotainment touch screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, rearview camera, cruise control, automatic climate control, keyless entry and start, and such active-safety bubble wrap as Forward Collision Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Warning and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.
That’s a lot of stuff for a vehicle whose base price, regardless of trim, doesn’t break 30 grand. And that left in our tester room for $930 in options -- fancy “Red Diamond” paint, carpeted floor mats and a cargo tonneau cover -- and we still remained under 30 large.
As we said, this thing offers lots of stuff for not a lot of dough. And we’d tell that to the guy in the Lamborghini, but in Outlander Sport we can’t catch him.
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@stltoday.com.
