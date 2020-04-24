2020 Nissan Armada: It cruises with confidence and boasts size that has it nearly living up to its name

Sometimes, car names just don’t reflect reality. For example, you may remember Ford’s ‘90s-era Aspire (did you really aspire to own a 63-hp subcompact?), or the long-gone Suzuki Swift (“swift,” indeed: by the time it reached 60 mph, your driver’s license might have expired).
On the other hand, some rides boast highly appropriate monikers. One that comes to mind is the Lamborghini Quattroporte, a four-door car whose Italian name literally translates in English to “four doors.”
Another somewhat accurate descriptive is bestowed on Nissan’s humongous Armada SUV. Oh, it may not be quite as large as a fleet of warships, but with its nearly 3-ton curb weight, 17-and-a-half-foot length, three-row, eight-passenger cabin and body-on-frame, full-size truck chassis, Armada is secure in its ranking as one of the most substantial family rides currently on offer.
For 2020, the big guy is available in three trims -- SV, SL and Platinum, that last one capable of gussying itself up even further with an optional Platinum Reserve appearance package, which we had. The biggest change in 2020 is the addition of an available 22-inch wheel package, which we also had. So equipped, the towering Armada, which rides 18-inch wheels in standard guise, seems even bigger.
At its core, Armada is a throwback. In a modern automotive world populated mostly by smaller, politically correct, four- or six-cylinder, unibody, car-based, front- or all-wheel drive crossovers, the full-size, truck-based, non-PC Armada is an old-school ute with seating for up to eight spread over three rows; a big 5.6-liter “Endurance” (love that name) V-8; a low-range-equipped 4WD transfer case for grinding traction; and towing muscle exceeding four tons.
￼￼Every Armada is motivated by a 390-hp V-8 that lays down 394 lb.-ft. of torque through a seven-speed automatic. In 4WD models, the transfer case boasts modes of all-wheel drive, 4hi, 4lo, Snow and Tow.
On the road, Armada seems big, because it is, but it’s also quiet, stable and powerful -- an interstate cruiser of substantial talent thanks in no small part to a fully independent suspension. And, despite a hefty curb weight of 5,958 pounds in our fully loaded Platinum, handling was better than expected and acceleration in our 4x4 -- 0-to-60 in under 7 seconds -- was impressive. During a 100-mile interstate trip, we realized 18 mpg.
Up front and in the middle row, room is sensational. But, considering the sheer size of the vehicle, the third row is cozy. Adults will fit, but their knees will point skyward.
Armada’s infotainment includes USB charging ports, Bose audio and an 8-inch display, all easy to use with its high-mounted touch screen, myriad redundant buttons and handy knobs for the radio and climate control. Alas, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto talent remain AWOL.
The only real downside we see to this guy -- provided you’re OK with its size and its V-8 fuel appetite -- is styling, although, to our eyes, Armada, with its Nissan-truck grille, looks better up front than the tonier Infiniti QX80, with which it shares a platform. Alas, QX80’s slab-sided profile and moving-van rump remain intact on this Nissan cousin.
That said, our Armada addressed the frumpy styling issue to a certain extent with the aforementioned $4,500 Platinum Reserve Package, which includes, among other things, two-tone leather inside and, on the outside, a bevy of chrome-alicious accents, including dark chrome on the front grille, door handles and outside mirrors.
As noted, we sampled the toniest Armada. But even the base SV boasts such standard goodies as a rear-seat child-safety reminder, intelligent cruise control, 10-way power driver’s seat, heated driver and front-passenger seats, 13-speaker Bose premium audio, 8-inch touch-screen infotainment with navigation, dual-zone climate, a Class IV trailer hitch (since towing the ol’ Airstream is as good a reason as any to invest in this big guy), and lots more.
It may not be as physically attractive or as up-to-date infotainment-wise as some rivals but, with true truck capability and unexpected luxury even in base trim, all at a price starting under 50 grand, Armada most definitely has its charms.
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@stltoday.com.
