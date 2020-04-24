2020 Nissan Armada: It cruises with confidence and boasts size that has it nearly living up to its name

Sometimes, car names just don’t reflect reality. For example, you may remember Ford’s ‘90s-era Aspire (did you really aspire to own a 63-hp subcompact?), or the long-gone Suzuki Swift (“swift,” indeed: by the time it reached 60 mph, your driver’s license might have expired).

On the other hand, some rides boast highly appropriate monikers. One that comes to mind is the Lamborghini Quattroporte, a four-door car whose Italian name literally translates in English to “four doors.”

Another somewhat accurate descriptive is bestowed on Nissan’s humongous Armada SUV. Oh, it may not be quite as large as a fleet of warships, but with its nearly 3-ton curb weight, 17-and-a-half-foot length, three-row, eight-passenger cabin and body-on-frame, full-size truck chassis, Armada is secure in its ranking as one of the most substantial family rides currently on offer.

For 2020, the big guy is available in three trims -- SV, SL and Platinum, that last one capable of gussying itself up even further with an optional Platinum Reserve appearance package, which we had. The biggest change in 2020 is the addition of an available 22-inch wheel package, which we also had. So equipped, the towering Armada, which rides 18-inch wheels in standard guise, seems even bigger.

At its core, Armada is a throwback. In a modern automotive world populated mostly by smaller, politically correct, four- or six-cylinder, unibody, car-based, front- or all-wheel drive crossovers, the full-size, truck-based, non-PC Armada is an old-school ute with seating for up to eight spread over three rows; a big 5.6-liter “Endurance” (love that name) V-8; a low-range-equipped 4WD transfer case for grinding traction; and towing muscle exceeding four tons.