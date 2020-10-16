2020 Nissan Leaf: Within its limitations, it can function as a “normal” car

We decided to treat the Nissan Leaf electric vehicle as a “normal” car, even if most American car buyers don’t.

Total U.S. EV sales in the first half of calendar-year 2020 were just 87,398 units, accounting for a minuscule 1.4 percent of the total U.S. vehicle market. And, of those 87,398, roughly 80 percent were Teslas! Nissan’s Leaf in the first six months of 2020 found just 3,007 new U.S. homes.

With regular gas cheap (at this writing), EVs like Leaf are having to compete in a hostile world. So, we figured, if that’s the case, let’s see if it can.

Rather than “baby” Leaf with nightly charges and gentle motoring, as we’ve done in the past, we decided this time to treat it as we would any car: a “fill-up” to start the week and, subsequently, seven days of real-world motoring. What we found was this: treated like a “normal” car, it feels like a “normal” car, with two exceptions: it’s out of its depth on the interstate, and a “fill-up” takes forever. (Oh, well, at least the “gas station” is in the driveway.)

Although we drove a 2020 Nissan Leaf, it may as well have been a 2021. Our top-of-the-line 2020 SL Plus boasted all the active-safety upgrades that, for 2021, are newly standard across the line -- things like Auto Emergency Braking; Rear Auto Braking; Rear Cross Traffic Alert; High Beam Assist; Intelligent Lane Intervention; Blind Spot Intervention; and Blind Spot, Lane Departure and Forward Collision Warnings.

Leaf is available in two versions: Leaf and Leaf Plus. Leaf is offered in S and SV trims while Plus can be had in S, SV and tony SL togs. Otherwise, the main difference is the battery: it’s a 40 kWh lithium-ion battery pack in the standard Leaf, a 62-kWh lithium-ion pack in Leaf Plus.