2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Toyota’s three-row family hauler knows exactly what the vast majority of crossover buyers are really seeking, and it isn’t bushwhacking off-road ruggedness or hot-rod performance. It is, in fact, room, flexibility and loads of 21st-century tech.
The redesigned 2020 Highlander answers the bell, even as it slips into some haberdashery that’s kind of chic.
Hey, it can’t hurt.
Totally redesigned and re-engineered for 2020, this fourth-generation Highlander can be had with front- or all-wheel drive and with V-6 or hybrid powertrains. We drove the latter in its top Platinum AWD trim -- a hybrid that also can be had in LE, XLE and Limited raiment.
Regarding styling, this guy cuts a dashing figure. No minivan stunt-double here. The grille and multi-plane hood show a rugged face, the profile, with its upwardly swooping character line (and 20-inch wheels under our Platinum) is sporty, and the rump, with its sharply sculpted, I’m-ahead-of-you flair, is striking.
The best that can be said about the driving experience, other than lofty fuel economy, is that it presents no surprises. The suspension is pliant, the steering numb but predictable, the brake pedal -- as is typically the case with regenerative-braking hybrids -- is soft, and the handling is biased toward comfort rather than athleticism. (“You say that like it a bad thing!” most crossover buyers are likely to respond.)
For 2020, this all-new Highlander’s hybrid system, though still managed by a CVT automatic, jettisons its former 3.5-liter V-6 gas-engine component in favor of a 2.5-liter I-4 assisted by a pair of electric motors and a nickel-metal hybrid battery pack.
The shaving of two cylinders from the hybrid drivetrain’s gas engine inevitably results in less power and more leisurely acceleration. At 243 ponies, this 2020 edition’s total-system horsepower is down 63 compared to 2019. On the other hand, its EPA-rated mpg -- a more important measure to hybrid buyers -- is up to 35 mpg combined city/hwy, 6 more than in 2019.
In 110 miles of mixed city/hwy driving, we realized 33 mpg -- not quite the 35 the EPA expected, but impressive for a vehicle capable of hauling in comfort up to eight passengers and all their stuff.
And comfortable for those passengers this cabin is -- quiet and free of drama both around town and on the interstate. Meanwhile, all three rows provide copious room -- even the third row is doable for smaller-stature adults.
The cabin decor in Platinum is eye-poppingly beautiful, with its two-tone leather, contrasting stitching and wood appliques. The center-stack screen is up-to-the-minute and gratifyingly easy to navigate. Only its presentation is somewhat comical, in that its frame on the right side narrows to a long, horizontal trim piece that sweeps across the dashboard to the passenger door, making trim and screen look like a big paddle!
Everything from the latest hand-wringing safety nannies to the current must-have connectivity wizardry are included or available on Highlander. Standard is Toyota Safety Sense, a suite of bubble-wrap that includes a Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, radar-based smart cruise control, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Road Sign Assist and lane-keeping assist. Rise up the Highlander-trim food chain and such features as Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert and sonar-enabled Rear Cross Traffic Braking become available. Our Platinum, needless to say, had all of the above and more.
Standard infotainment includes Apple Car Play, Android Auto and Alexa In-Car compatibility, plus Waze, a satellite radio receiver and Wi-Fi hot-spot talent. Our Platinum boasted Dynamic Navigation, an 11-speaker, 1,200-watt JBL Premium Audio System and a Bird’s Eye View Camera.
In the final analysis, this Highlander hybrid is a real team player when it comes to family contentment -- no on-road showoff, but accommodating in every other measure.
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios.
