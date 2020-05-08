2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Toyota’s three-row family hauler knows exactly what the vast majority of crossover buyers are really seeking, and it isn’t bushwhacking off-road ruggedness or hot-rod performance. It is, in fact, room, flexibility and loads of 21st-century tech.

The redesigned 2020 Highlander answers the bell, even as it slips into some haberdashery that’s kind of chic.

Hey, it can’t hurt.

Totally redesigned and re-engineered for 2020, this fourth-generation Highlander can be had with front- or all-wheel drive and with V-6 or hybrid powertrains. We drove the latter in its top Platinum AWD trim -- a hybrid that also can be had in LE, XLE and Limited raiment.

Regarding styling, this guy cuts a dashing figure. No minivan stunt-double here. The grille and multi-plane hood show a rugged face, the profile, with its upwardly swooping character line (and 20-inch wheels under our Platinum) is sporty, and the rump, with its sharply sculpted, I’m-ahead-of-you flair, is striking.

The best that can be said about the driving experience, other than lofty fuel economy, is that it presents no surprises. The suspension is pliant, the steering numb but predictable, the brake pedal -- as is typically the case with regenerative-braking hybrids -- is soft, and the handling is biased toward comfort rather than athleticism. (“You say that like it a bad thing!” most crossover buyers are likely to respond.)

For 2020, this all-new Highlander’s hybrid system, though still managed by a CVT automatic, jettisons its former 3.5-liter V-6 gas-engine component in favor of a 2.5-liter I-4 assisted by a pair of electric motors and a nickel-metal hybrid battery pack.