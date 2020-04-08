You are the owner of this article.
2020 Toyota Sienna: With its new Nightshade Package, minivan’s major update is cosmetic
Pictured is Sienna’s new-for-2020 Nightshade Edition, which includes black exterior accents and black 19-inch wheels (18s on AWD models). Photo provided by Toyota

You could almost hear the driver’s sigh of forlorn resignation. In the rear glass of the Toyota Sienna minivan ahead of us at the stoplight there was a window sticker that shrugged: “I used to be cool.”

Many a minivan driver will commiserate. In a 21st century obsessed with crossover SUVs, minivans -- the family haulers of choice a quarter of a century ago -- are now about as hip as a Slim Whitman record.

Oh, grandpa may recall a time when American vehicle shoppers could choose from more than 20 minivans but, today, only a handful remain. And, from a sales standpoint, only three matter: Chrysler Pacifica, Honda Odyssey and Toyota Sienna.

Photo provided by Toyota

Photo provided by Toyota

Like Chrysler and Honda, Toyota is keeping the minivan faith: an all-new Sienna is said to be in the wings for 2021. But mothership Toyota has been working annually for the past decade to keep fresh its current-generation Sienna, which debuted way back in 2011. And, it’s worth noting, among 2020 models, Sienna, which boasts standard front-wheel drive, remains the only minivan with an all-wheel drive option. (That, however, is going to change in the 2021 model year when Pacifica adds a four-corner-traction choice.)

For now, Sienna remains available with seven- or eight-passenger seating and in five familiar trim levels: L, LE, SE, XLE and Limited, the last three offering a “Premium” upgrade -- essentially a trim-within-a-trim.

What’s new for 2020 is a Nightshade appearance package that can be added to SE and SE Premium. Starting at a mere $700, the Nightshade Edition adds a black sport mesh front grille, black door handles, black 19-inch wheels (18-inchers under all-wheel drive models), a black spoiler, black mirror caps and black exterior badging.

But, alas, we weren’t that hip. The 2020 Sienna we drove was an XLE sans Nightshade but including seven-passenger seating and the optional all-wheel-drive traction. Our other major add-on was a much-appreciated $1,410 Navigation Pkg., which included an upgraded audio system.

Standard in every Sienna is a 3.5-liter, 296-hp V-6 managed by an eight-speed automatic. We found that combo up to the task of hauling this hefty machine. Sure, from a driving perspective, Sienna is pleasant, but hardly inspiring -- it’s a minivan, fer cryin’ out loud. Even so, its under-hood six-pack gets the job done. There’s never a feeling of power deprivation.

Photo provided by Toyota

Photo provided by Toyota

Inside, room is spectacular everywhere, even in the three-belt, fold-in-the-floor third row. At the same time, the family-friendly Sienna boasts more storage options than U-Haul. Its twin glove boxes, big map pockets, numerous cubbies and more cupholders than Busch Stadium make for a capable and versatile people mover. And our leather-swathed front seats were comfortable as Barcaloungers while the middle row’s twin captain’s chairs were nearly as good.

Sienna’s interior decor, on the other hand, even with the piano-black accents and leather appointments our XLE showed, is starting to look a tad long-in-the-tooth compared to newer offerings like Pacifica and Odyssey. And, being lazy, we found it a hassle to have to pull second-row chairs out for full cargo space. But, in their defense, those chairs do scoot far forward and compress nicely to create full load-floor room nearly to the front seats. And their Tip-and-Slide compressing talent also makes third-row access easier.

Our van also benefitted from power sliding doors and a power lift tailgate.

Sure, trading in a racy coupe for a people-hauling minivan may be the automotive equivalent of quitting a rock-combo’s lead-guitar spot to take an accordion job in a wedding-reception band. But the squeeze-box gig is more likely to get the bills paid. And, as is the case with weddings, a minivan’s versatility and make-life-easy usefulness can result in living happily ever after.

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@stltoday.com.

2020 TOYOTA SIENNA

VEHICLE TYPE: 7- or 8-passenger, front- or all-wheel drive minivan

BASE PRICE: FWD: $32,685; AWD: $38,045

PRICE AS DRIVEN: $43,419; XLE seven-passenger, 3.5L AWD, based at $41,265, with $1,410 Navigation Pkg.; $438 Floor Mat Pkg.; $149 mudguard; $79 Door Edge Guards, $49 Cargo Net, $29 Coin Holder/Ashtray cup

ENGINE: 3.5-liter V-6

HORSEPOWER: 296 at 6600 rpm

TORQUE: 263 lb.-ft. at 4700 rpm

RECOMMENDED FUEL: Regular

TRANSMISSION: Eight-speed automatic

EPA MPG: FWD: 19 city/26 hwy/21 combined; AWD: 18/24/21

WHEELBASE: 119.3 inches

LENGTH: 200.6 inches

BASE CURB WT.: FWD: 4,430 lbs.; AWD: 4,655 lbs.

TOWING MAX.: 3,500 lbs.

CARGO (behind 3rd/2nd/1st row): 39.1 cu. ft./87.1 cu. ft./117.8 cu. ft. with 2nd row folded, 150.0 cu. ft. with 2nd row removed

WHERE BUILT: Princeton, Ind.

Dan Wiese is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios and to AAA Midwest Traveler magazine's online Web Bonus.

