2020 Toyota Sienna: With its new Nightshade Package, minivan’s major update is cosmetic

You could almost hear the driver’s sigh of forlorn resignation. In the rear glass of the Toyota Sienna minivan ahead of us at the stoplight there was a window sticker that shrugged: “I used to be cool.”

Many a minivan driver will commiserate. In a 21st century obsessed with crossover SUVs, minivans -- the family haulers of choice a quarter of a century ago -- are now about as hip as a Slim Whitman record.

Oh, grandpa may recall a time when American vehicle shoppers could choose from more than 20 minivans but, today, only a handful remain. And, from a sales standpoint, only three matter: Chrysler Pacifica, Honda Odyssey and Toyota Sienna.

Like Chrysler and Honda, Toyota is keeping the minivan faith: an all-new Sienna is said to be in the wings for 2021. But mothership Toyota has been working annually for the past decade to keep fresh its current-generation Sienna, which debuted way back in 2011. And, it’s worth noting, among 2020 models, Sienna, which boasts standard front-wheel drive, remains the only minivan with an all-wheel drive option. (That, however, is going to change in the 2021 model year when Pacifica adds a four-corner-traction choice.)

For now, Sienna remains available with seven- or eight-passenger seating and in five familiar trim levels: L, LE, SE, XLE and Limited, the last three offering a “Premium” upgrade -- essentially a trim-within-a-trim.

What’s new for 2020 is a Nightshade appearance package that can be added to SE and SE Premium. Starting at a mere $700, the Nightshade Edition adds a black sport mesh front grille, black door handles, black 19-inch wheels (18-inchers under all-wheel drive models), a black spoiler, black mirror caps and black exterior badging.