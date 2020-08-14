2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro

“Old guys rule.”

That T-shirt slogan may be a favorite of us aging male Baby Boomers, but it could just as well apply to the Toyota Tacoma.

Although significantly updated in 2016, the current-generation Tacoma has been around on the same basic platform since 2005.

But, despite its senior status, Tacoma continues to easily outsell everything else in its midsize-truck segment -- and not just by a little. Through the first half of calendar-year 2020, Tacoma’s sales of 104,698 are more than double those of its closest competitor, the Ford Ranger.

Did we mention old guys rule?

One reason for Tacoma’s sustained popularity is its reputation for bulletproof quality. Owners swear this thing’ll run forever. Another is Tacoma’s celebrated stature as the midsize pickup world’s premier off-roader.

With various trims, bed lengths, engines and more, Tacoma can be had in more than 30 configurations -- everything from a grocery-getting SR I-4 4x2 Access Cab (extended cab) to the bushwhacking TRD Pro V-6 4x4 Double Cab (crew cab).

We sampled the latter, and concluded it’s one of a handful of showroom-fresh vehicles capable of effortlessly getting its driver well out of cell-phone range.

The Tacoma TRD -- “Toyota Racing Development,” for the uninitiated -- actually is available in three versions: TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road and the top-of-the-line TRD Pro we drove. While Sport and Off-Road can be had with either an Access or Double Cab and two- or four-wheel drive, Pro is strictly a Double Cab 4x4.