2020 Toyota Tundra: Old enough to worry about changes in Social Security, this truck soldiers on

From a current-platform standpoint, the Toyota Tundra is the oldest full-size pickup you can buy. Even so, I was surprised to see our truck wearing a badge that declared it a “1794 Edition.”

Then I realized it was a trim level. Although it’s been incrementally updated over the past 13 years -- most significantly with a mild makeover in 2014 -- this second-generation Tundra actually debuted way back in 2007, a lifetime ago in the car business. Nonetheless, this elder statesman is working hard to stay relevant in the 21st century, and its 1794 Edition is evidence. In a nutshell, it’s Tundra’s take on the 10-gallon-hat pickup.

Cowboy chic is all the rage in pickups these days as seemingly every truck manufacturer seeks to be your kemosabe. Ford, for example, offers the King Ranch F-Series, Ram sells a Bighorn/Lone Star Edition and Chevy has an elegantly western-flavored High Country Silverado.

Toyota, whose full-size Tundra has never won the hearts of brand-loyal truckers as Camry and Corolla have the affections of sedan buyers, figures if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em. Ergo, Tundra gives us the 1794 Edition -- a name derived from land in Texas that today is home to Toyota’s Tundra plant but once was occupied by a zillion-acre ranch founded in... oh, you already guessed.

We sampled a 2020 Tundra, but we can report this familiar truck will, again, soldier on for the 2021 model year with only minor changes. Among them will be two eye-candy options packages: the Trail Special Edition, with upgraded seats, unique paint colors and black exterior badging; and the Nightshade edition, which wears a lot of black inside and out.