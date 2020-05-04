2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

Volkswagen arrived stateside back in 1949 with just one product -- the beetle, a micro, two-door, rear-engine car officially dubbed “Type 1.” (The moniker “Beetle” wouldn’t go upper-case as an official name until 1998.)

A surprise hit, the little guy proved to be the first import-nameplate vehicle to gain wide acceptance in the U.S. So popular was it, in fact, that by the mid 1960s books were being written about it, including 1965’s “Small Wonder” by Walter Henry Nelson.

But times change.

Flash forward to the 21st century, and Volkswagen has developed other ideas. From focusing on a “small wonder,” the company back in 2018 turned its attention to the pressing question, “What’s the big idea?” The answer was Atlas, a three-row, seven-passenger crossover SUV -- the largest vehicle VW has ever offered in the U.S.

In 2020, the product evolution continues as Volkswagen blends its big idea with its concept of a small wonder.

Well, slightly smaller.

New for 2020 is the Atlas Cross Sport, a midsize crossover that rides the same platform and shares the same 117.3-inch wheelbase as its larger Atlas source material, but jettisons the big guy’s third row while shaving nearly 3 inches off its overall length. VW then covers it all with sportier styling -- a more aggressive grille flanked by techy LED headlights, a more sharply sloping roof, and a sassy, lean-forward rear glass -- and, voila!, you have a sporty five-seat crossover that’s a tad smaller while boasting copious interior room for five.