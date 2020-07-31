2020 Volkswagen Passat: Mild facelift, more torque, more standard perks keep aging sedan in the game

The Volkswagen Passat is not interested in braggadocio for the sake of it.
Introduced on its current platform way back in 2012, this guy still embraces cosmetic changes warily. Now displaying its second facelift -- the last one being back in 2016 -- this fourth-generation Passat for 2020 shows haberdashery alterations that are quite subtle but, on close inspection, surprisingly substantial. Only the roof panel is carried over from 2019.
Still, it requires a thoughtful examination to spot Passat’s bolder grille -- the most obvious change -- now-standard LED headlights and taillights and more aggressively chiseled profile character lines.
Inside, the cautious updates continue, mainly with a new, strongly horizontal dashboard design that emphasizes the cabin’s copious room even as it continues to house a small, 6.3-inch infotainment touch screen and a familiar gauge package -- analog speedometer and tachometer flanking a vertical reconfigurable screen.
Passat, however, can be forgiven for using its new dashboard design to visually emphasize cabin space. With its roomy front buckets, spectacularly spacious back seat and highly usable trunk, space is among this car’s most appealing features, whether it be wearing S, SE, R-Line or SEL trim.
Under its subtly new suit Passat, alas, no longer houses an available V-6. For 2020, this midsizer offers just one drivetrain -- its familiar turbo four and six-speed automatic transmission, a combo that sends to the front wheels the same 174 hp as before but a slightly enhanced 206 lb.-ft. of torque, an increase of 22 lb.-ft. compared to 2019.
We drove the toniest Passat, the SEL, whose blown four was acceptably peppy despite a coarse exhaust note. We greeted 60 mph in a middle-of-the-pack 8.5 seconds -- not great, but not embarrassing for a family car.
On the upside, the artificially aspirated four is responsive to throttle input throughout the rev band -- its full complement of torque comes onboard at just 1,700 rpm -- while the standard six-speed works seamlessly with the engine. Shifts are smooth, even as that transmission willingly downshifts under full provocation. Also, handling, braking and high-speed stability, while bettered by rivals like the Mazda 6, Honda Accord and Toyota Camry -- all of which ride newer platforms than Passat -- all feel fine considering this guy’s aging chassis.
In 115 miles of driving -- more on twisty two-lane country roads than urban streets -- we realized 33 mpg.
Regarding features, Passat has made a whole raft of previously optional goodies standard. For 2020, every Passat boasts the aforementioned LED exterior lighting and 6.3-inch touch screen, plus Bluetooth talent, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability and such standard safety stuff as blind-spot monitoring and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
In the top-of-the-line SEL we drove, everything, for all intent and purposes, is standard. Our tester, whose window sticker showed nary an option, featured such goodies as leather seating, sun roof, dual-zone climate controls, heated seats at all four outboard positions, traffic-Adaptive Cruise Control, nine-speaker Fender Premium Audio and all the safety nets, including lane departure and forward collision warnings, Lane-Keep Assist, auto emergency braking, blind spot monitor and more.
For midsize sedan buyers looking for the latest and greatest, a better choice might be Passat rivals like the Mazda 6, Honda Accord or Toyota Camry, all of which have been fully updated in the eight years this fourth-generation V-dub has been soldiering on. But shoppers simply seeking loads of interior room, reasonable fuel economy and lots of features at an attainable price -- the base Passat S starts under 24 grand -- will find this familiar midsizer an appealing choice.
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@brandavestudios.com.
Auto reviews, driving trends and up-to-date news about life on the road.