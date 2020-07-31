You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
 
Brand Ave. Studios
more info

Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production to distribution.

2020 Volkswagen Passat: Mild facelift, more torque, more standard perks keep aging sedan in the game
0 comments

2020 Volkswagen Passat: Mild facelift, more torque, more standard perks keep aging sedan in the game

The turbocharged 2020 Passat generates 174 hp, just like last year, but improves its torque rating by 22 lb.-ft. to 206.

The turbocharged 2020 Passat generates 174 hp, just like last year, but improves its torque rating by 22 lb.-ft. to 206. Photo provided by Volkswagen

The Volkswagen Passat is not interested in braggadocio for the sake of it.

Introduced on its current platform way back in 2012, this guy still embraces cosmetic changes warily. Now displaying its second facelift -- the last one being back in 2016 -- this fourth-generation Passat for 2020 shows haberdashery alterations that are quite subtle but, on close inspection, surprisingly substantial. Only the roof panel is carried over from 2019.

Still, it requires a thoughtful examination to spot Passat’s bolder grille -- the most obvious change -- now-standard LED headlights and taillights and more aggressively chiseled profile character lines.

Inside, the cautious updates continue, mainly with a new, strongly horizontal dashboard design that emphasizes the cabin’s copious room even as it continues to house a small, 6.3-inch infotainment touch screen and a familiar gauge package -- analog speedometer and tachometer flanking a vertical reconfigurable screen.

Photo provided by Volkswagen

Photo provided by Volkswagen

Passat, however, can be forgiven for using its new dashboard design to visually emphasize cabin space. With its roomy front buckets, spectacularly spacious back seat and highly usable trunk, space is among this car’s most appealing features, whether it be wearing S, SE, R-Line or SEL trim.

Under its subtly new suit Passat, alas, no longer houses an available V-6. For 2020, this midsizer offers just one drivetrain -- its familiar turbo four and six-speed automatic transmission, a combo that sends to the front wheels the same 174 hp as before but a slightly enhanced 206 lb.-ft. of torque, an increase of 22 lb.-ft. compared to 2019.

We drove the toniest Passat, the SEL, whose blown four was acceptably peppy despite a coarse exhaust note. We greeted 60 mph in a middle-of-the-pack 8.5 seconds -- not great, but not embarrassing for a family car.

On the upside, the artificially aspirated four is responsive to throttle input throughout the rev band -- its full complement of torque comes onboard at just 1,700 rpm -- while the standard six-speed works seamlessly with the engine. Shifts are smooth, even as that transmission willingly downshifts under full provocation. Also, handling, braking and high-speed stability, while bettered by rivals like the Mazda 6, Honda Accord and Toyota Camry -- all of which ride newer platforms than Passat -- all feel fine considering this guy’s aging chassis.

Photo provided by Volkswagen

Photo provided by Volkswagen

In 115 miles of driving -- more on twisty two-lane country roads than urban streets -- we realized 33 mpg.

Regarding features, Passat has made a whole raft of previously optional goodies standard. For 2020, every Passat boasts the aforementioned LED exterior lighting and 6.3-inch touch screen, plus Bluetooth talent, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability and such standard safety stuff as blind-spot monitoring and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.

In the top-of-the-line SEL we drove, everything, for all intent and purposes, is standard. Our tester, whose window sticker showed nary an option, featured such goodies as leather seating, sun roof, dual-zone climate controls, heated seats at all four outboard positions, traffic-Adaptive Cruise Control, nine-speaker Fender Premium Audio and all the safety nets, including lane departure and forward collision warnings, Lane-Keep Assist, auto emergency braking, blind spot monitor and more.

For midsize sedan buyers looking for the latest and greatest, a better choice might be Passat rivals like the Mazda 6, Honda Accord or Toyota Camry, all of which have been fully updated in the eight years this fourth-generation V-dub has been soldiering on. But shoppers simply seeking loads of interior room, reasonable fuel economy and lots of features at an attainable price -- the base Passat S starts under 24 grand -- will find this familiar midsizer an appealing choice.

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@brandavestudios.com.

2020 VOLKSWAGEN PASSAT

VEHICLE TYPE: Five-passenger, front- wheel drive, midsize sedan

BASE PRICE: S: $23,915; SE: $26,765; R-Line: $29,565; SEL: $32,015

PRICE AS DRIVEN: $32,015; an SEL

ENGINE: 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4

HORSEPOWER: 174 at 5200 rpm

TORQUE: 206 at 1700

RECOMMENDED FUEL: Regular

TRANSMISSION: Six-speed automatic

EPA MPG: 23 city/34 hwy/27 combined

WHEELBASE: 110.4 inches

LENGTH: 193.6 inches

CURB WT.: 3,325 lbs.

WHERE BUILT: Chattanooga, Tenn.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Dan Wiese is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios and to AAA Midwest Traveler magazine's online Web Bonus.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Top Workplaces: Maritz fosters a culture of innovation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports