2020 Volkswagen Passat: Mild facelift, more torque, more standard perks keep aging sedan in the game

The Volkswagen Passat is not interested in braggadocio for the sake of it.

Introduced on its current platform way back in 2012, this guy still embraces cosmetic changes warily. Now displaying its second facelift -- the last one being back in 2016 -- this fourth-generation Passat for 2020 shows haberdashery alterations that are quite subtle but, on close inspection, surprisingly substantial. Only the roof panel is carried over from 2019.

Still, it requires a thoughtful examination to spot Passat’s bolder grille -- the most obvious change -- now-standard LED headlights and taillights and more aggressively chiseled profile character lines.

Inside, the cautious updates continue, mainly with a new, strongly horizontal dashboard design that emphasizes the cabin’s copious room even as it continues to house a small, 6.3-inch infotainment touch screen and a familiar gauge package -- analog speedometer and tachometer flanking a vertical reconfigurable screen.

Passat, however, can be forgiven for using its new dashboard design to visually emphasize cabin space. With its roomy front buckets, spectacularly spacious back seat and highly usable trunk, space is among this car’s most appealing features, whether it be wearing S, SE, R-Line or SEL trim.

Under its subtly new suit Passat, alas, no longer houses an available V-6. For 2020, this midsizer offers just one drivetrain -- its familiar turbo four and six-speed automatic transmission, a combo that sends to the front wheels the same 174 hp as before but a slightly enhanced 206 lb.-ft. of torque, an increase of 22 lb.-ft. compared to 2019.