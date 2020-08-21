2020 Volvo V60 T5 Cross Country

Stranger things have happened, but not many:

As the third decade of the 21st century begins, the good ol’ station wagon -- that unabashedly domesticated, middle-class relic of 1950s suburban bliss -- is now a trend-bucking renegade.

Who’da ever thunk?

In an era when it seems almost everybody drives a crossover SUV, a handful of fiercely independent types -- folks who distain bandwagons -- are opting for... wait for it... wagons.

Alas, in the 2020 model year these wagon-seeking individualists get their hearts broken by Japanese and Korean nameplates (unless you count as wagons the Subaru Outback and Kia Soul, both of which are marketed as crossover SUVs by their respective manufacturers). And fans of domestic brands have but a single wagon choice: Buick’s Regal Tour X.

European nameplates, on the other hand, nearly all provide a wagon option. And among the most appealing is the 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country -- even if Volvo doesn’t want to admit it’s a wagon, calling the V60 Cross Country an “all road estate.”

Uh, OK.

Differentiating it from the standard V60 wagon, Volvo bestows on this “Cross Country” variant such “active lifestyle” stuff as standard all-wheel drive, an “off road” mode in the vehicle’s drive-mode choices (which essentially just activates hill-descent control), and tough-guy styling in the form of a roughly 3-inch suspension lift and black cladding around the exterior apron.

But, to paraphrase Bill Shakespeare, a rose by any other name is still a wagon.