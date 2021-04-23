I think my feelings were hurt.

First the 2021 Acura TLX criticized my penmanship, then it told me to get out of town fast. Mmmm.

The scribble squawk came from TLX's navigation system, which offers the option of using a finger on a center-console pad to write a desired address, which then appears on the display screen and is confirmed by a disembodied voice. I wrote "5" and the voice said "five." I wrote "2" and the voice said "two." I wrote "7" and the voice said "arrow."

Then, having sorted out the destination dilemma, we headed west in TLX on Manchester Road, which, as locals know, is dubbed "State Highway 100" by MoDOT. As we passed a black-and-white 40-mph speed-limit sign, TLX's techy gauge display dutifully produced an informative "LIMIT 40" graphic. Shortly thereafter, we passed a black-and-white "HWY 100" sign, which prompted TLX to report "LIMIT 100." ("But, officer, I can explain!") Subsequently, the display switched back and forth, willy-nilly, as we passed speed-limit signs and state-highway signs. Endless entertainment.

Beyond those two peccadilloes -- and the fact that the back seat is tighter than wet denim -- we found this all-new TLX to be a real hoot.

Available in Base, Technology, A-Spec, Advance and Type-S trims -- Type-S slated to arrive in late May -- this second-generation TLX is powered in all but Type-S by a new, 2.0-liter, 272-hp turbo four. Type-S trades up to a 355-hp turbo six. Every TLX is available with front- or all-wheel drive (which Acura modestly dubs "Super Handling - All-Wheel Drive), and all are managed by a new 10-speed automatic.