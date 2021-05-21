The 2021 Buick Envision is evenhanded in its philosophy. It figures, if you give something up, you ought to get something in return.
For example, this second-generation Envision, with its 52.7 cubic feet of seats-folded cargo room, provides 4.6 fewer cargo cubes than did its predecessor. On the other hand, the snappy, slope-roofed styling that contributes to that cargo-space loss is notably more attractive.
Regarding size, this new Envision compact crossover casts a shadow that's 1.3 inches shorter than its predecessor's, but its wheelbase stretches 1.1 inches farther, which enhances what already was a typically smooth Buick ride.
Under the hood, the new Envision's four-cylinder turbo provides less power and less torque than did the blown four of the previous Envision, resulting in a nearly 1-second-longer trip to 60 mph -- a journey that now is in the mid-7's. But, despite the surrender of 24 hp and 37 lb.-ft. of twist, the new four-banger actually feels peppier around town in the stoplight grand prix thanks to peak torque that arrives at much lower rpm -- 1,500 rpm compared to the old turbo's 3,000 turns.
And, by the way, this new turbo, which makes 228 hp, is standard-issue in the 2021 Envision, meaning it provides more power than did Envision's former base engine -- a 193-hp, naturally aspirated four that has been retired. The new turbo also delivers notably better EPA-rated fuel economy than did its turbocharged predecessor: 25 mpg combined in all-wheel drive models compared to 22 before.
Finally, Buick has eliminated the former base trim level of Envision, which now is offered only in Preferred, Essence and Avenir raiment. But today's "base" Preferred is priced roughly the same as the former -- and lesser equipped -- base model.
So, despite everything this generation-two Envision takes away, it gives back something significant in return.
We drove a front-wheel drive, 2021 Essence spruced up with a tony $2,500 Technology Pkg. that added, among other perks, navigation, surround-vision camera and 9-speaker Bose premium audio.
On the road, the 2021 Envision is a pleasant companion, providing a quiet cabin, composed highway-speed demeanor and, as mentioned, pep around town. Also notable, the standard nine-speed automatic -- another upgrade that in the past had been optional when a six-speed was standard -- provided shifts in routine driving so seamless they were scarcely noticeable.
In just over 100 miles of mixed city/hwy motoring, we realized 25 mpg.
Interior decor in our Essence was more sporty than luxurious -- matrix trim on the dash and doors, piano black accents on the floor console and around the gauge package and touch screen, and black leather with contrasting white stitching on seats. Meanwhile, the center console, which holds a push-button floor shifter, is a "bridge" that spans handy under-console storage.
The infotainment stuff is straightforward, mostly easy to use and visually appealing with its 10-inch touch-screen. We will say, however, that, although the volume and tuning knobs for the radio are most appreciated, they're somewhat awkwardly positioned, placed, as they are, vertically and to the left of the center-stack screen. That puts them slightly behind the steering wheel.
Room is fine up front in nicely bolstered buckets, while the back seat -- once you manage the high step-over into the rear footwell -- provides decent head and knee room. A six-foot passenger behind a six-foot driver will be OK.
Finally, exterior styling is a home run. Envision strikes an impressive stance with its character-lined hood, black-and-chrome grille framing a winged Buick logo, and wide-hipped, I'm-ahead-of-you rump.
This generation-two Envision shows little interest in quick acceleration or sporty handling, focusing instead on mainstream-crossover lures: style and comfort.