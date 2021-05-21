 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with a targeted audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production and distribution. For more information contact sales@brandavestudios.com.
2021 Buick Envision
0 comments

2021 Buick Envision

For everything 2nd-generation crossover takes away, it gives something back

The 2021 Envision has a lower, wider stance with more athletic proportions to appeal to buyers who like the look of a car but want the functionality of an SUV.

Available with front- or all-wheel drive, every 2021 Envision is powered by a 2.0-liter, 228-hp turbocharged four-cylinder.

The 2021 Buick Envision is evenhanded in its philosophy. It figures, if you give something up, you ought to get something in return.

For example, this second-generation Envision, with its 52.7 cubic feet of seats-folded cargo room, provides 4.6 fewer cargo cubes than did its predecessor. On the other hand, the snappy, slope-roofed styling that contributes to that cargo-space loss is notably more attractive.

Regarding size, this new Envision compact crossover casts a shadow that's 1.3 inches shorter than its predecessor's, but its wheelbase stretches 1.1 inches farther, which enhances what already was a typically smooth Buick ride.

Under the hood, the new Envision's four-cylinder turbo provides less power and less torque than did the blown four of the previous Envision, resulting in a nearly 1-second-longer trip to 60 mph -- a journey that now is in the mid-7's. But, despite the surrender of 24 hp and 37 lb.-ft. of twist, the new four-banger actually feels peppier around town in the stoplight grand prix thanks to peak torque that arrives at much lower rpm -- 1,500 rpm compared to the old turbo's 3,000 turns.

And, by the way, this new turbo, which makes 228 hp, is standard-issue in the 2021 Envision, meaning it provides more power than did Envision's former base engine -- a 193-hp, naturally aspirated four that has been retired. The new turbo also delivers notably better EPA-rated fuel economy than did its turbocharged predecessor: 25 mpg combined in all-wheel drive models compared to 22 before.

The 2021 Envision has a lower, wider stance with more athletic p

Finally, Buick has eliminated the former base trim level of Envision, which now is offered only in Preferred, Essence and Avenir raiment. But today's "base" Preferred is priced roughly the same as the former -- and lesser equipped -- base model.

So, despite everything this generation-two Envision takes away, it gives back something significant in return.

We drove a front-wheel drive, 2021 Essence spruced up with a tony $2,500 Technology Pkg. that added, among other perks, navigation, surround-vision camera and 9-speaker Bose premium audio.

On the road, the 2021 Envision is a pleasant companion, providing a quiet cabin, composed highway-speed demeanor and, as mentioned, pep around town. Also notable, the standard nine-speed automatic -- another upgrade that in the past had been optional when a six-speed was standard -- provided shifts in routine driving so seamless they were scarcely noticeable.

In just over 100 miles of mixed city/hwy motoring, we realized 25 mpg.

The 2021 Envision is now available in Buick’s successful Avenir trim, which provides an elevated level of refinement with exclusive features and design cues.

Interior decor in our Essence was more sporty than luxurious -- matrix trim on the dash and doors, piano black accents on the floor console and around the gauge package and touch screen, and black leather with contrasting white stitching on seats. Meanwhile, the center console, which holds a push-button floor shifter, is a "bridge" that spans handy under-console storage.

The infotainment stuff is straightforward, mostly easy to use and visually appealing with its 10-inch touch-screen. We will say, however, that, although the volume and tuning knobs for the radio are most appreciated, they're somewhat awkwardly positioned, placed, as they are, vertically and to the left of the center-stack screen. That puts them slightly behind the steering wheel.

Room is fine up front in nicely bolstered buckets, while the back seat -- once you manage the high step-over into the rear footwell -- provides decent head and knee room. A six-foot passenger behind a six-foot driver will be OK.

Finally, exterior styling is a home run. Envision strikes an impressive stance with its character-lined hood, black-and-chrome grille framing a winged Buick logo, and wide-hipped, I'm-ahead-of-you rump.

This generation-two Envision shows little interest in quick acceleration or sporty handling, focusing instead on mainstream-crossover lures: style and comfort.

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or display. Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with a targeted audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production and distribution. For more information contact sales@brandavestudios.com.

2021 Buick Envision

VEHICLE TYPE: Front- or all-wheel drive, five-passenger, compact crossover SUV

BASE PRICE: Preferred: $32,995; Essence: $36,995; Avenir: $41,395 (to all trims, add $1,800 for all-wheel drive)

PRICE AS DRIVEN: $39,495; a FWD Essence with $2,500 Technology Pgk. (surround-vision camera, 9-speaker Bose premium audio, navigation, more)

ENGINES: 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4

HORSEPOWER: 228 at 5000 rpm

TORQUE: 258 lb.-ft. at 1500 rpm

RECOMMENDED FUEL: Regular

TRANSMISSION: Nine-speed automatic

EPA MPG: FWD: 24 city/31 hwy/26 combined; AWD: 22/29/25

WHEELBASE: 109.4 inches

LENGTH: 182.5 inches

CARGO (rear seat up/down): 25.2 cu. ft./52.7 cu. ft.

SUSPENSION: Fully independent

BASE CURB WEIGHT: FWD: 3,692 lbs.; AWD: 3,864 lbs.

TOWING MAX: 1,500 lbs.

WHERE BUILT: Yantai, China

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Dan Wiese is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios and to AAA Midwest Traveler magazine's online Web Bonus.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2021 Honda Ridgeline
BrandAveStudios

2021 Honda Ridgeline

While preparing to enter year four with its second-generation model, Honda's Ridgeline pickup found itself with a PR problem: it just didn't l…

BJC honors Nurses, the Heart of Health Care
Sponsored

BJC honors Nurses, the Heart of Health Care

  • 2 min to read

Content provided by BJC HealthCare. Here at BJC HealthCare, along with other health care systems and facilities in the region, the COVID-19 pandemic threw a spotlight on the many ways nurses help — not only their patients, but patients’ families, their co-workers and the community.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports