The 2021 Buick Envision is evenhanded in its philosophy. It figures, if you give something up, you ought to get something in return.

For example, this second-generation Envision, with its 52.7 cubic feet of seats-folded cargo room, provides 4.6 fewer cargo cubes than did its predecessor. On the other hand, the snappy, slope-roofed styling that contributes to that cargo-space loss is notably more attractive.

Regarding size, this new Envision compact crossover casts a shadow that's 1.3 inches shorter than its predecessor's, but its wheelbase stretches 1.1 inches farther, which enhances what already was a typically smooth Buick ride.

Under the hood, the new Envision's four-cylinder turbo provides less power and less torque than did the blown four of the previous Envision, resulting in a nearly 1-second-longer trip to 60 mph -- a journey that now is in the mid-7's. But, despite the surrender of 24 hp and 37 lb.-ft. of twist, the new four-banger actually feels peppier around town in the stoplight grand prix thanks to peak torque that arrives at much lower rpm -- 1,500 rpm compared to the old turbo's 3,000 turns.

And, by the way, this new turbo, which makes 228 hp, is standard-issue in the 2021 Envision, meaning it provides more power than did Envision's former base engine -- a 193-hp, naturally aspirated four that has been retired. The new turbo also delivers notably better EPA-rated fuel economy than did its turbocharged predecessor: 25 mpg combined in all-wheel drive models compared to 22 before.

Finally, Buick has eliminated the former base trim level of Envision, which now is offered only in Preferred, Essence and Avenir raiment. But today's "base" Preferred is priced roughly the same as the former -- and lesser equipped -- base model.