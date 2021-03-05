2021 Cadillac Escalade: Fifth-generation Caddy SUV is not only big, it's also a techno tour de force

In the mid 20th century, when Detroit ruled the automotive world, Cadillac was the industry's gold standard -- a luxury brand whose toniest cars stretched... oh... 17-, 18-, 19-feet long. You didn't need GPS to be able to see your Caddy from space.

Still don't. Only, these days, you're not looking at a 19-foot, '66 Eldorado coupe. Today, you're eyeing Caddy's toniest 2021 vehicle -- the all-new Escalade, a full-size SUV offered in regular and king-size editions.

King-size is the nearly 19-foot-long Escalade ESV, a cousin of Chevy's Suburban and the perfect vehicle for well-heeled buyers who cling to the notion that nothing succeeds like excess.

We, however, drove the standard model, a Tahoe relative that packs into its 17-foot length enough sybaritic luxury to make a rock star blush -- at least, it did in our top-of-the-line Premium Luxury Platinum model. Other trims, none of which could be described as austere, include Luxury, Premium Luxury, Sport and Sport Platinum.

By all accounts, buyers who carry a heavy burden of excess disposable income are responding to this total Escalade redesign. In the last quarter of 2020, the then-just-arrived 2021 Escalade captured the No. 1 sales spot in its segment. And --suggesting Cadillac has, indeed, regained its cache among the upper crust -- more than 40 percent of those Escalades went out the door at a transaction price north of $100,000.

Among this Escalade's lures are its available SuperCruise self-driving talent, an Air Ride adaptive air suspension, more interior screens than a three-season porch, an available Duramax diesel, and -- finally! -- a fully independent rear suspension that not only smooths the ride but also creates more cargo space, taking, as it does, less under-floor space than did the old stick axle.