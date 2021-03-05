2021 Cadillac Escalade: Fifth-generation Caddy SUV is not only big, it's also a techno tour de force

In the mid 20th century, when Detroit ruled the automotive world, Cadillac was the industry's gold standard -- a luxury brand whose toniest cars stretched... oh... 17-, 18-, 19-feet long. You didn't need GPS to be able to see your Caddy from space.
Still don't. Only, these days, you're not looking at a 19-foot, '66 Eldorado coupe. Today, you're eyeing Caddy's toniest 2021 vehicle -- the all-new Escalade, a full-size SUV offered in regular and king-size editions.
King-size is the nearly 19-foot-long Escalade ESV, a cousin of Chevy's Suburban and the perfect vehicle for well-heeled buyers who cling to the notion that nothing succeeds like excess.
We, however, drove the standard model, a Tahoe relative that packs into its 17-foot length enough sybaritic luxury to make a rock star blush -- at least, it did in our top-of-the-line Premium Luxury Platinum model. Other trims, none of which could be described as austere, include Luxury, Premium Luxury, Sport and Sport Platinum.
By all accounts, buyers who carry a heavy burden of excess disposable income are responding to this total Escalade redesign. In the last quarter of 2020, the then-just-arrived 2021 Escalade captured the No. 1 sales spot in its segment. And --suggesting Cadillac has, indeed, regained its cache among the upper crust -- more than 40 percent of those Escalades went out the door at a transaction price north of $100,000.
Among this Escalade's lures are its available SuperCruise self-driving talent, an Air Ride adaptive air suspension, more interior screens than a three-season porch, an available Duramax diesel, and -- finally! -- a fully independent rear suspension that not only smooths the ride but also creates more cargo space, taking, as it does, less under-floor space than did the old stick axle.
Offered with rear or 4WD, the latter's transfer case including a no-brainer all-wheel drive mode, Escalade can be had with a new 3.0-liter, straight-six turbo diesel that makes 277 hp and a robust 460 lb.-ft. of torque. We, however, drove a top-trim model powered by the standard 6.2-liter V-8, generating a muscular 420 hp and 460 lb.-ft. of twist -- grunt that matches the diesel's.
Regardless, every Escalade is managed by a 10-speed automatic.
On the road, Escalade feels every bit as wide as it is, but it's quiet, rides beautifully, and handles better than you might expect, lots of credit going to that height-adjustable air suspension. It's also quick, given its nearly 3-ton heft. We greeted 60 mph in 6 seconds as our V-8 4x4 returned 15 mpg in 100 miles of mixed city/hwy motoring.
Wrapping the powertrain is styling that makes a statement -- you won't mistake it for a Chevy Tahoe. Looking as if it were sculpted from a single block of steel, Escalade shows a robust shield-grille flanked by techy lighting. Out back, the taillights, in a classic Caddy cue, are vertical, stretching bumper-to-roof. It all rides on standard 22-inch rims.
Inside is a techno feast, with three connected display screens that, taken together, stretch 38 inches (!) from the driver's door to the far side of the center stack. Happily, Cadillac makes its space-age gizmos relatively easy to use once you get the hang of it.
Among our tester's techy toys was a discreet "Conversation Enhancement" microphone that can be engaged to allow the driver to speak in a normal tone of voice to third-row passengers. So, now you can say, "Hey, you kids, don't make me come back there!" in your "indoor" voice.
Room, of course, is fine in all three rows -- we had two middle-row captain's chairs -- while the decor is appropriate to a $100,000 vehicle: suede headliner, panoramic sun roof, beautiful wood-plank trim, two tone leather... you get the idea.
It's safe to say that Escalade's platform-mate, Chevy Tahoe, will do all the heavy lifting -- toting, towing -- that Escalade will do, and at a cheaper price.
But with a lot less cache.