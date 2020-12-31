2021 Chevrolet Suburban: The more things change, the more they remain the same

The Chevrolet Suburban has been around a long time -- 86 years, to be exact -- and it didn't achieve that longevity by embracing change arbitrarily.

All-new for 2021, it is what it was.

Suburban came into the world as a big ol' body-on-frame SUV way back in 1935 -- roughly half a century before the term "SUV" was coined.

Now a new Suburban arrives for 2021 -- as a big ol' body-on-frame SUV. Only bigger. Compared to its 2020 predecessor, this 12th-generation rides a wheelbase that stretches 4.1 inches farther while the vehicle itself, at a whisker under 19 feet long, casts a shadow 1.3 inches longer.

Suburban knows what its fans want.

That's not to say, however, the big guy is unaware this is the 21st century. This latest edition is loaded with modern tech -- and it even boasts a fully independent suspension. That's a first for the big guy.

Offered with rear or 4WD, Suburban is available in trims of LS, LT, RST, Z71, Premier and High Country. Its familiar 5.3-liter, 355-hp and 6.2-liter, 420-hp V-8s are carried over. New is a 3.0-liter, straight-six turbo diesel that generates a 460 lb.-ft. of torque. Regardless, every 2021 Suburban is managed by a standard 10-speed automatic.

We drove a top-of-the-line High Country, the only Suburban that gets the 6.2-liter V-8 standard. Ours also boasted loads of upgrades, including 4WD (with a driver-selectable all-wheel drive mode), an Adaptive Air Suspension to further domesticate the already-comfy, independent-suspension ride and a Technology Package with rear-seat video screens.