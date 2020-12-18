The wife was in the grocery store picking up staples for the pantry, so I'm out in the store's parking lot crawling around the 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer RS AWD, taking notes for the dispatch you're now reading.

Suddenly I hear: "Is it fast enough?"

I just about jumped out of my skin. Startled, I look up and grunted: "Huh?"

There's a guy standing there, and he says, "I've been researching 'em, but I'm worried about power. Is the three-cylinder engine fast enough? If it is, I'm going to run out and buy one tomorrow."

Gee, that guy put me in an awkward position. I mean, this guy, whose bubble I didn't want to burst, clearly wanted a new Trailblazer bad. And, doggoneit, there's so much to like about this little crossover, I found myself wishing he'd asked about anything but power.

I finally said, "Well, if you RUN out to buy one tomorrow, it's the only time you'll be in a hurry with a Trailblazer... but, hey, ain't it cool lookin'?!!"

All-new for 2021, the compact Trailblazer -- which is no relation whatsoever to the body-on-frame, rear- or 4WD, truck-based Trailblazer of yore -- shares its basic platform with the unibody, front- or all-wheel drive, car-based Buick Encore GX of now. This Chevy is available in five trims -- L, LS, LT Activ and RS, each better looking than the last.

We drove the eye-popping RS, and got more complements than chef-Grandma at Christmas dinner. Painted in Trailblazer's head-turning Oasis Blue and capped by a black roof, our RS showed a shark-face grille, strong character lines, 18-inch wheels and a black aft air diffuser between coffee-can-size tailpipes. Add RS's ebony exterior accents -- black-capped exterior mirrors, A- and B-pillars, bowtie logo and lettering -- and this guy turns heads as few compact crossovers could ever hope to do.