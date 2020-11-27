2021 Chevy Tahoe: 5th-generation model proves GM is committed to big SUV's continued success

Although it competes in a segment with more than a dozen rivals, the Chevrolet Tahoe is easily the best-selling vehicle in its class, accounting for roughly one of every five full-size SUVs sold in the U.S.
Tahoe, obviously, is a big deal to GM.
And now it's even bigger.
More than half a foot longer than its predecessor and a whisker wider, all riding a wheelbase that stretches nearly 5 inches farther, the all-new 2021 Tahoe offers a cavernous cabin and a third row that actually can accommodate adults.
But there's much more evidence in this fifth-generation Tahoe to show GM is fully committed to its continued success. Not only larger and roomier, this Tahoe is also techier, better-handling (thanks in no small part to -- finally! -- a modern independent rear suspension) and it's even more fuel efficient, relatively speaking, with cylinder-deactivating V-8s, a 10-speed automatic standard across the model line and an available diesel.
Offered with rear or 4WD, Tahoe is available in trims of LS, LT, RST, Z71, Premier and High Country. Its familiar 5.3-liter, 355-hp V-8 and 6.2-liter, 420-hp V-8 are carried over. New, however, is a 3.0-liter, straight-six turbo diesel that generates a 460 lb.-ft. of torque.
We drove the off-roader of the group, a Z71 with its standard 4WD, 5.3-liter V-8 and 10-speed auto shifter. That drivetrain returned to us 16 mpg in 220 miles of mixed city/hwy driving -- driving that included some rainy days that had us engaging the set-and-forget AWD setting on the 4WD transfer case. That T-case also included settings of 2hi (RWD), 4hi and 4lo.
On the road, the big guy's cabin is quiet, the handling predictable and the demeanor civil. Only its acceleration, at nearly 8 seconds to 60 mph behind that smaller V-8, is less than impressive.
What is wildly impressive is room. The accommodations up front, not unexpectedly, are great. In the middle row, where we had two captain's chairs and a walk-through aisle to the third row, room was equally impressive. But it's row three that astounds.
Thanks to Tahoe's 6.7 inches of additional length and its independent aft suspenders, which require far less real estate under the floor pan than the old stick axle, Tahoe's three-place third row can actually accommodate two adults or three kids. And access to that row is surprisingly easy thanks to a wide-opening rear door and middle-row captain's chairs that scoot, fold and tilt up on edge to provide a roomy path to the rear.
Inside is a technological tour de force.
Our Z71, with its 10.2-inch infotainment screen and twin 12.6-inch rear-seat screens (courtesy of our ute's $2,490 Rear Media and Nav Pkg.), also boasted a power fore/aft (!) front center console, power folding and raising third row seats, nine-speaker Bose audio, WiFi hot-spot talent and more. More than 50 buttons for various functions were scattered along the dashboard, the steering wheel, the center stack and the overhead console (where, among other buttons, the switch for the power-sliding center armrest lives).
Regarding truck capability, Tahoe, properly equipped, can tow nearly 4 tons while boasting as much as 123 cu. ft. of seats-folded cargo room. And, it's worth noting, room behind the third row, thanks to the aforementioned compact suspension and additional vehicle length, grows an astonishing 66 percent -- to 25 cubes.
From a styling standpoint, we think Tahoe wears Chevy's truck styling -- twin-bar grille, pinched-lens taillights -- even better than the Silverado pickup on which it's based. Add our Z71's 20-inch machined aluminum wheels, and this guy was stylin'!
Of course, all the modern safety nannies are here, from Auto Emergency Braking to Lane Change and Blind Zone alerts that are enhanced for trailer-towing duties.
You won't be surprised to hear that Chevy is pretty proud of this thing. It starts at 50 grand. Our well-turned-out Z71 landed within shouting distance of 70 grand.
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@brandavestudios.com.
