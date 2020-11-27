2021 Chevy Tahoe: 5th-generation model proves GM is committed to big SUV's continued success

Although it competes in a segment with more than a dozen rivals, the Chevrolet Tahoe is easily the best-selling vehicle in its class, accounting for roughly one of every five full-size SUVs sold in the U.S.

Tahoe, obviously, is a big deal to GM.

And now it's even bigger.

More than half a foot longer than its predecessor and a whisker wider, all riding a wheelbase that stretches nearly 5 inches farther, the all-new 2021 Tahoe offers a cavernous cabin and a third row that actually can accommodate adults.

But there's much more evidence in this fifth-generation Tahoe to show GM is fully committed to its continued success. Not only larger and roomier, this Tahoe is also techier, better-handling (thanks in no small part to -- finally! -- a modern independent rear suspension) and it's even more fuel efficient, relatively speaking, with cylinder-deactivating V-8s, a 10-speed automatic standard across the model line and an available diesel.

Offered with rear or 4WD, Tahoe is available in trims of LS, LT, RST, Z71, Premier and High Country. Its familiar 5.3-liter, 355-hp V-8 and 6.2-liter, 420-hp V-8 are carried over. New, however, is a 3.0-liter, straight-six turbo diesel that generates a 460 lb.-ft. of torque.

We drove the off-roader of the group, a Z71 with its standard 4WD, 5.3-liter V-8 and 10-speed auto shifter. That drivetrain returned to us 16 mpg in 220 miles of mixed city/hwy driving -- driving that included some rainy days that had us engaging the set-and-forget AWD setting on the 4WD transfer case. That T-case also included settings of 2hi (RWD), 4hi and 4lo.